Mets claim depth starter off waivers from Red Sox

The New York Mets have added a new arm, claiming right-hander Cooper Criswell off of waivers.

Criswell was designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox yesterday following their trade for Johan Oviedo. Boston, who had to clear a spot on the 40-man roster after the 5-player trade, hoped to sneak Criswell through waivers after signing him to a guaranteed deal above league minimum last month. But instead, Criswell will get a chance to compete for a rotation or bullpen spot with the Mets this spring.

Mets claimed RHP Cooper Criswell off waivers from the Red Sox — Pat Ragazzo (@ragazzoreport) December 5, 2025

New York Mets claim Cooper Criswell off waivers

Criswell, 29, had a 3.57 ERA in seven games (one start) with Boston in 2025. In 2024, he made 18 starts and maintained a solid 4.08 ERA across his 99.1 innings. Before that, Criswell made just 12 appearances in three years with the Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Angels, 10 of which came with the Rays in 2023.

Boston's plan and desire to keep Criswell despite the club's growing depth at the position says a great deal about his value. In Criswell's two seasons with the Red Sox, he worked under the Mets' new pitching coach Justin Willard.

The Red Sox gave Cooper Criswell a larger-than-normal guaranteed 2026 salary in the hopes that it would help sneak him through waivers (if and when they removed him from the 40-man roster). It didn’t work. So it goes. https://t.co/GBX7cx52NK — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) December 5, 2025

Criswell has had success as both a rotational piece and a long-reliever out of the pen. He figures to join the Mets' current swing-men Justin Hagenman and Brandon Waddell as potential options for both roles. Criswell does not have any remaining minor league options, and the Mets would likely risk losing him if he can't carve out a role on the big-league roster ahead of Opening Day.

Read More: New York Mets showing interest in Joe Ryan

Criswell was drafted by the Angels out of college in 2018 in the 13th round. After two full seasons in their minor league system (missed all of 2020 due to pandemic-cancelled season), Criswell made his major league debut on August 27, 2021.

Criswell has a low fastball velocity (89.4 mph) that ranked in the bottom third percentile in 2025, but was above average in ground ball rate (53%) and chase rate (33%) while producing some of the league's softest contact (86.7 mph average exit velocity). He features a four-pitch arsenal of a changeup (31.2%), cutter (29.7%), sinker (27.9%), and sweeper (11.2%).

Read More: Mets expected to be aggressive in adding free agent pitching

In his lone start last season, Criswell went seven complete innings against the Houston Astros, allowing just one earned run on seven hits with two walks and four Ks as the Red Sox won 2-1 in walk-off fashion.

Cooper Criswell tonight:



7 IP, 7 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 Ks



Best possible start you coulda hoped for. Stepped up in a huge way. Sox tied up in a game you probably didn’t expect them to be in.pic.twitter.com/4C8DAcBooP — Gordo (@BOSSportsGordo) August 2, 2025

The Mets are wise to take a flier on a player like Criswell, who has proven an ability to have success out of multiple roles. New York's pitching situation is clearly far from sorted out, but adding Criswell can potentially help fill a spot in the bullpen or rotation as a depth piece, which are still two glaring needs for the club. Expect David Stearns to continue to be active in adding fringe pieces like Criswell while still targeting the frontline starter that the team desperately needs.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Recommended Articles: