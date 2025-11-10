Mets expected to be aggressive in adding free agent pitching
The New York Mets, coming off one of the most disappointing seasons in recent memory, will have to fill some glaring holes this offseason.
Like many other clubs, the Mets' most apparent need is starting pitching. In his end-of-year presser, New York's president of baseball operations David Stearns made this very clear in his repeated mentions of the importance of "run prevention."
This term could take form in a few ways for the Mets. One, they could move on from their longtime first baseman and declining defender Pete Alonso. They could also look to shore up their defense by bringing in versatile free agents like Cody Bellinger or Bo Bichette. But perhaps the most simple and obvious solution for the club's goal of preventing runs will be adding to a starting rotation that limped across the finish line in 2025.
Mets will be 'aggressive' in adding front-line starters
Preliminary reporting around the league supports this idea, as USA TODAY's Bob Nightengale noted in a November 10th article that he expects the Mets to be one of the most aggressive teams in free agency.
"They embarrassed themselves by having the biggest payroll and failed to make the playoffs," Nightengale wrote. "And owner Steve Cohen hates to be embarrassed. They’ll come up with one, if not two front-line starters."
As Nightengale asserts, New York ranked first in baseball on Opening Day with a $323 million payroll, nearly $2 million more than the eventual back-to-back World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. While much of this figure can be attributed to the record signing of NL MVP finalist Juan Soto, a large chunk of cash also went out to fellow offseason pickup Frankie Montas (two years, $34 million), who turned out to be a terrible miss for Stearns, posting a 6.28 ERA in just seven starts before undergoing Tommy John surgery.
While Montas will still be on the books for 2026 after opting into the final $17 million of his deal, Nightengale doesn't expect that the Mets will hesitate to throw some big money at another starter or two. This shouldn't come as a huge surprise, as the 2025 rotation broke down in a brutal combination of injuries and poor performance. But if the Mets' offseason 'What' is starting pitching, Nightengale's prediction sheds some light on the 'How.'
As rumors swirled about the possibility that the Tigers would move on from ace Tarik Skubal, New York emerged as an obvious suitor. Given the strength of the club's farm system and the urgency to win now, it still wouldn't come as a shock if the Mets were willing to meet what would surely be a massive price to land a Cy Young pitcher like Skubal.
But with the emergence of pitching prospects Nolan McLean, Jonah Tong, and Brandon Sproat, the club may prioritize their future depth, while being aggressive for next season through free agency instead. While the open market certainty doesn't have a player of Skubal's caliber, there are plenty of strong options available that could immediately elevate the Mets back to a championship contender.
Of the class, the club has been identified as fits for Arizona's Zac Gallen, as well as Dylan Cease and Michael King from San Diego. But don't be surprised if Stearns makes a serious run at big name lefties like Houston's Framber Valdez, Philadelphia's Ranger Suárez, and Chicago's Shota Imanaga, as well as making calls to Milwaukee and Minnesota to inquire on right-handers Freddy Peralta and Joe Ryan. And if Nightengale's prediction rings true, the Mets could end up bringing in some combination of these top tier starters.