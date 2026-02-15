Mets Claim Former Dodgers Catcher Off Waivers

The New York Mets are adding another catcher to their roster.

The team announced on Sunday that they have claimed catcher Ben Rortvedt off of waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers, and are transferring relief pitcher Dedniel Núñez to the 60-day injured list in a corresponding move. This news comes after the Mets recently signed fellow former Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes to a minor league deal.

We have made the following roster moves. pic.twitter.com/FU4DiUGF7q — New York Mets (@Mets) February 15, 2026

Rortvedt, 28, initially began last season with the Tampa Bay Rays, going just 6-for-63 (.095) in 26 games at the plate, with six RBI and seven walks. Tampa Bay designated Rortvedt for assignment on May 28 and after clearing waivers, he was outrighted to the Triple-A Durham Bulls.

The Rays then traded Rortvedt to the Dodgers on July 31 in a three-team deal that also included the Cincinnati Reds. Despite beginning his Dodgers stint with the Triple-A Oklahoma City Comets, Los Angeles called up the young backstop on September 4 after placing their starting and backup catchers, Will Smith and Dalton Rushing, on the injured list.

Rortvedt became the Dodgers' primary catcher during most of September, posting a .224 batting average with one home run and four RBI in 18 games. He also got 10 at-bats under his belt over four postseason games for the Dodgers during their World Series run, tallying three hits and an RBI in the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Before last season, Rortvedt first began his career with the Minnesota Twins in 2021 before being dealt to the New York Yankees prior to the 2022 season. That trade also sent Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa to the Bronx in exchange for Gary Sánchez and Gio Urshela.

His best season at the big-league level came in 2024 with the Rays. In 112 games, Rortvedt slashed .228/.317/.303 with three homers, 31 RBI and an OPS of .620 in 113 games.

In 227 career games, Rortvedt holds a career slash line of .190/.279/.270 with nine long balls, 52 RBI and a .549 OPS. He is now the fifth catcher the Mets will carry this spring at their big league camp, along with expected starter Francisco Álvarez, backup Luis Torrens, Hayden Senger and the aforementioned Barnes.

As for Núñez, his move to the 60-day IL should not come as much of a surprise. The right-hander is expected to miss all of 2026 as he underwent Tommy John surgery for the second time in his career last July.

