Takeaways From Juan Soto's First Spring Training Comments

With spring training games fast approaching, more and more players are reporting to camp in Port St. Lucie.

Among the players arriving at camp on Sunday was Juan Soto, who was a topic of interest over the offseason for several reasons.

Soto is entering the second year of his 15-year, $765 million contract with the New York Mets after a dominant first season. He slashed .263/.396/.525 while setting career highs in home runs (43) and stolen bases (38).

With Soto’s arrival at camp, he addressed a number of topics with the media, offering several eye-opening comments.

Here are the key takeaways from his press conference:

Move to left field was a team decision

One unexpected development to emerge from spring training over the past week was the news that Soto is moving to left field. Soto last played the position regularly in 2023 with the San Diego Padres, appearing in 154 games there that season.

When asked about the decision, Soto said the idea developed through conversations with manager Carlos Mendoza and president of baseball operations David Stearns while discussing his role in the World Baseball Classic.

“We were talking, me and Mendoza," Soto said. "He was asking me where I'm going to play in the WBC. I told him, ‘I'm going to play left field.’ He asked me if I feel comfortable there. I told him, ‘I'm comfortable everywhere. Anywhere he puts me, I'll be willing to do it. I don't care. Whatever is going to help the team, I'm willing to do it.’ Him and David [Stearns] started talking about it, as a team, we came up with it.”

Soto is expected to play left field on a daily basis while occasionally getting a day off as a designated hitter. Meanwhile, right field is expected to be open for top prospect Carson Benge. When asked about Benge, Soto spoke highly of him, saying, “I heard the prospect is big time in right field. We’re going to see if he can make the team.”

Not concerned about clubhouse issues

A topic of conversation over the offseason was the reports that the Mets had issues inside their clubhouse last year. When asked about it, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said the clubhouse had sometimes felt too “corporate.”

Soto seemed eager to move on from last year and focus on the new group this season, saying, “That's in the past, we forget about it.”

When asked how to change the clubhouse dynamic, he added that the team needed to “have fun, forget about all the drama, focus on the game, and win some ballgames.”

As part of the Mets’ offseason roster revamp, they appear to have prioritized bringing in players with strong clubhouse personalities, including Marcus Semien and Bo Bichette. Both players have a reputation for their presence in the dugout.

Trusts Bo Bichette hitting behind him

For most of last season, Soto had Pete Alonso batting behind him, providing protection in the lineup. With Alonso signing with the Baltimore Orioles, Bo Bichette is expected to bat third, right behind Soto.

When asked if he was concerned about losing protection after Alonso’s departure, Juan Soto said, “We have Bo [Bichette], I trust him. He's a great hitter. He can hit homers and hit for average. That's great protection.”

Bichette has long been known as a “clutch” hitter, something the Mets lacked last season. With Francisco Lindor and Soto hitting in front of him, the Mets could generate significantly more runs from the top of the lineup.

