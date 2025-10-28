Mets could lose Edwin Diaz to NL East rival this offseason
There's a case to be made that many New York Mets have taken Edwin Diaz for granted ever since he returned from the patellar tendon tear in his right knee that he suffered with team Puerto Rico during the 2023 World Baseball Classic.
This injury caused Diaz to miss the Mets' entire 2023 season. While this was frustrating, fans couldn't get too upset, given that it was a freak injury that was completely out of Diaz's control. Diaz then returned in 2024, and while the 3.52 ERA he produced in that regular season was respectable (along with converting 20 of 27 save opportunities), it was a far cry from the 1.31 ERA he produced in his remarkable 2022 campaign.
This made many wonder whether Diaz's days as a world-class closer were behind him heading into 2025. Then the 31-year-old produced a 1.63 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 66.1 innings (and going 28 of 31 on save opportunities) during the 2025 regular season, thus reasserting himself as one of baseball's best relievers and reminding Mets fans why they were so stoked to re-sign him for five years and $102 million in 2022.
And this bounce-back could not have come at a better time for Diaz, given that he has the option to opt out of the final two years and $37 million of that 2022 deal and become a free agent.
Atlanta Braves Called 'Contender' to Sign Edwin Diaz
The Mets are the clear frontrunners to re-sign Diaz if he does opt out (which he's expected to), if only because the star closer has clearly enjoyed his time in Queens and has expressed an interest in returning.
However, New York shouldn't expect to get a hometown discount when pursuing Diaz. Many believe he's going to surpass the four years and $72 million southpaw Tanner Scott signed for last offseason. And the Mets would be foolish to think Diaz would pass that kind of guaranteed money up.
In fact, the Mets could be contending with their bitter NL East rival Atlanta Braves for Diaz's services, as The Athletic's Will Sammon and Tim Britton called Atlanta a "contender" to sign Diaz in free agency in an October 23 article.
The reason why Atlanta would make sense for Diaz is that their current closer, Raisel Iglesias, is also entering free agency, which means that the Braves have a vacancy in the back end of their bullpen.
Diaz playing in Atlanta next season would be a tough pill for Mets fans to swallow, so this fan base is surely hoping David Stearns pays Edwin Diaz what he's worth.