Mets eyeing AL starter as potential trade target

The New York Mets could set their trade sights on this high-upside southpaw starter.
Oct 13, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza (64) speaks to the media before game one of the NLCS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Oct 13, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza (64) speaks to the media before game one of the NLCS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

David Stearns and the rest of the New York Mets' front office have made it clear that they intend to add a frontline starting pitcher to their rotation before the 2026 season begins.

Recent reports have indicated that while the Mets are still keeping tabs on Framber Valdez and Zac Gallen, who are the two best free agent pitchers remaining, the team's preference is to trade for a starter rather than acquire one in free agency.

And this strategy makes sense. Not only could the Mets ship one of their current pitchers (many of whom had underwhelming 2025 campaigns) away in a deal like this, but they could also pull from their fantastic farm system or their surplus of quality young infielders to get a trade over the line. And doing so would help round out their roster ahead of Opening Day, especially if they used the money saved on not signing a starter in free agency to add an outfielder like Cody Bellinger.

It's no secret that New York has been in trade talks with the Milwaukee Brewers for ace Freddy Peralta. But Peralta is far from the only standout reliever the Mets could pursue who might be on the trade block.

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) reacts on October 4, 2025
Oct 4, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) reacts after striking out Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner (not pictured) during the fifth inning of game one of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Insider suggests Mets showing interest in Kris Bubic

In a January 18 article, Will Sammon of The Athletic noted that Kansas City Royals southpaw pitcher Kris Bubic is a "possibility" for the Mets to try to trade for this offseason. And given Sammon's repute, this likely means that there has already been some communication between the two sides about a potential deal.

Bubic is coming off a 2025 campaign where he went 8-7 with a 2.55 ERA in 20 starts, which earned him a trip to the 2025 MLB All-Star Game. He missed some time with injuries (which has been a common theme during his career), but he has been stellar whenever healthy over the past three seasons.

One positive about signing the 28-year-old is that it would help balance out the Mets' starting staff, as their only two left-handed starters right now are Sean Manaea and David Peterson, neither of whom is guaranteed to make a major impact with the team in 2026.

It would be interesting to see what types of players the Mets would need to trade to acquire a guy like Bubic. Perhaps the answer will reveal itself in the coming weeks.

Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers the New York Mets and Women’s Basketball for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco, where he also played Division 1 baseball for five years. He believes Mark Teixeira should have been a first ballot MLB Hall of Fame inductee.

