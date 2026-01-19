Sean Manaea's Mets trade status gets intriguing evaluation

The New York Mets have a lot of starting pitchers on their staff right now.

Typically, having a surplus of starting pitcher depth is a good thing, given how prone the position is to injuries. And that's no different with New York. However, the problem is that the Mets' depth doesn't include many guys who are clearly poised to succeed during the 2026 season.

It would appear that New York can trust Nolan McLean, given what he did down the stretch last season. Clay Holmes is also dependable and consistent enough to be relied upon. But there's a lot of uncertainty after that. David Peterson pitched poorly in the 2025 season's second half, Jonah Tong and Brandon Sproat are question marks, and both Kodai Senga and Sean Manaea are coming off disappointing seasons.

All of these guys have some trade value, and the Mets' lack of outfield depth could make trading them check out. Initially, reports indicated that the Mets were looking to part ways with Kodai Senga. But those reports have cooled off in recent weeks as the focus has turned more toward who the Mets might acquire via trade or through free agency.

Expert assesses Sean Manaea's trade availability

However, that doesn't mean the Mets couldn't include one of their veteran pitchers in a deal this winter. And Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller seems to think Sean Manaea is the most likely of the group to be dealt, as Miller asserted Manaea was, "definitely available" for a trade in a January 15 article.

"Of the Mets' stockpile of arms that maybe could be the No. 4 option in a playoff rotation, Manaea is both the most expensive and the one who fared worst in 2025. His luxury tax payroll hit is $22M, but that's effectively $46.2M for the Mets, as a multiple-time tax offender blowing well past all of the tiers yet again," Miller wrote.

Sean Manaea’s 2026 FanGraphs Projections:



Sean Manaea's 2026 FanGraphs Projections:

28 GS | 149.0 IP | 4.00 ERA | 8.98 K/9 | 4.16 FIP | 1.8 WAR

Many Mets fans would be reluctant to see Manaea traded, given how valuable he was for the team during their 2024 run to the NLCS. Not to mention that he appears poised for a bounce-back 2026 campaign if he can remain healthy.

That being said, New York needs more in the outfield than in the rotation. So if Manaea could be part of a package that brings a guy like Lars Nootbaar or Jake Meyers to Queens, then the front office will certainly consider it.

