Mets' Francisco Lindor Shares Thoughts on Playing With Freddy Peralta

Although he likely won’t take part in any Spring Training games this year, New York Mets superstar Francisco Lindor is still doing his best to support his teammates ahead of the season.

On Friday’s edition of MLB Tonight on MLB Network, Lindor was asked about the team’s acquisition of starting pitcher Freddy Peralta from the Milwaukee Brewers. As usual, Lindor was positive, upbeat, and extremely complimentary of what could be the team’s new ace to start the season.

"I've been on the other side of him dominating and I'm glad he's on our side."@Mets star shortstop Francisco Lindor shares his excitement to share the field with new teammate Freddy Peralta. #MLBTonight pic.twitter.com/S7ZPbyxzqV — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) February 20, 2026

“I’m very excited,” Lindor replied when asked about Peralta. “This guy has infectious energy; he’s always happy, but when he’s on the mound, he competes. I’ve been on the other side of him dominating, and now I’m glad he’s on our side. He’s one of the best pitchers in the game.”

The Mets traded two of their top prospects, Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat, for Peralta earlier in the offseason. New York also acquired Tobias Myers, who the team is currently stretching out to be another potential starter this year. Peralta is in the final year of his five-year, $15.5 million contract extension that he signed with the Brewers, but has not yet committed to re-signing in New York.

Lindor’s excitement mirrors the fanbase as the Mets veer from their recent strategy of signing veteran pitchers to short-term deals. Last season, pitching was one of the team’s Achilles heels, especially in the back half of the year. Sean Manaea and Kodai Senga were both hampered by injuries for most of the season, while converted reliever Clay Holmes and 2025 All-Star David Peterson faded down the stretch.

This year’s rotation promises to have a new look with fresh arms injected into the mix. Peralta and second-year phenom Nolan McLean are near locks for the top of the rotation, alongside Manaea, Holmes, Peterson, and Senga.

Freddy Peralta vs. Juan Soto in live BP pic.twitter.com/xaiiPPs15r — Pat Ragazzo (@ragazzoreport) February 17, 2026

The Mets also have Christian Scott returning to the fold, as well as Myers and Jonah Tong. Needless to say, the Mets are entering Spring Training with one of the strongest groups of starters since the likes of Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard were dominating the league.

“I actually told him today, ‘Man, you haven’t stopped working all day.’ He (Peralta) goes, when you’re going to throw 200+ innings, you’ve got to work.’ I’m looking forward to that,” Lindor added.

Lindor reflected on the interaction with Peralta with one of his trademark smiles. So far, at Port St. Lucie, at least one thing is clear: while Lindor’s infectious smile might be absent from the field, Peralta’s infectious work ethic and positivity are injecting a new energy into this next chapter of the New York Mets.

