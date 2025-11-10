Mets free agent Pete Alonso predicted to sign with AL playoff team
As Pete Alonso's future with the New York Mets remains in limbo, could this AL East team, which is coming off a playoff appearance this past season, be a realistic fit for the slugging first baseman?
In an November 10 article for USA Today, Bob Nightengale reported that general managers across Major League Baseball believe that the Boston Red Sox could be a realistic fit for Alonso if the Mets are unable to re-sign their homegrown talent.
"David Stearns, Mets president of baseball operations, was ready to let Alonso walk last year," Nightengale wrote. "Alonso had a monster year, but they still missed the playoffs, making it easier to walk away now. They are preaching defense, or in the words of Stearns, 'run prevention,' and are expected to let him depart unless he signs a deal they can’t turn down. GMs are predicting the perfect landing spot for Alonso may be the Red Sox."
As Nightengale alluded to, the Mets are coming off a very disappointing season in 2025; expectations were through the roof with the addition of Juan Soto to the club, as well as New York initially bringing back Alonso last offseason on a two-year, $54 million deal with a player option after the first season. And after the Polar Bear officially exercised that player option this past week, his future with the Mets is in doubt for the second straight winter.
Despite batting .272/.347/.524 with 38 home runs, 126 RBI and an .871 OPS this past season, as well as becoming the Mets' all-time home run leader, the Amazins' are reportedly looking to change the culture of the team. Alonso is seemingly not a part of those plans in the immediate future.
Nightengale also noted Stearns' emphasis on fixing the defense, which plagued the Mets this past season. With Alonso not being known for his stellar glove at first base, Stearns may not view the 30-year-old as much of a priority this offseason despite his general talent at the plate.
The 2026 Mets may look a lot different once Opening Day rolls along. If Alonso does end up departing in free agency, the Red Sox reportedly look like the team that could sign the slugger and help them reach the postseason for the second straight season. Despite losing in three games in the AL Wild Card Series to the New York Yankees, Boston has an emerging young core that could be greatly supplemented with a veteran slugger like the Polar Bear.