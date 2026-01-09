Mets get bad news on potential trade target

At first glance, it would seem to make no sense that the New York Mets would have interest in adding another second baseman to their roster.

They already traded for Marcus Semien, who is expected to be their second baseman for the foreseeable future. And while they traded Jeff McNeil after that, Luisangel Acuña is still on the roster, Ronny Mauricio is versatile enough to play second base, and top prospect Jett Williams appears to be on the cusp of getting called up and being a mainstay on New York's big league roster.

Yet, there's a case to be made for acquiring as much talent as possible and then having manager Carlos Mendoza figure out where everyone fits afterward. This seemed to be the strategy the Mets were considering regarding star Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte.

On December 22, MLB insider Francys Romero wrote on X, "With Jeff McNeil gone, the Mets are believed to be exploring Ketel Marte, or at least discussing him in trade talks, per an industry source."

This raised eyebrows, given that Marte plays what's already arguably the Mets' most loaded position. But while he isn't a household name, Marte has quietly become one of baseball's best hitters over the past few seasons. And if David Stearns were able to get Marte without giving up too much in return, as he certainly should have at least considered it.

Insider asserts Ketel Marte is off trade market

Even if Stearns still felt this same way about Marte, it appears that the option to trade for him is off the table, as The Athletic's MLB insider Ken Rosenthal made an X post on January 9 that read, "Ketel Marte will remain with the Diamondbacks, source tells @TheAthletic. He will not be traded."

Perhaps this is for the best. While Marte is extremely talented, the reason Arizona was looking to trade him in the first place is that he had reportedly become a nuisance in their locker room.

A bad presence in the locker room is the last thing that Mets fans need, especially given the reports about their own inadequate locker room chemistry during the 2025 campaign.

With Marte off the table, one would imagine that Stearns is content to keep Semien at second base and instead remain focused on trying to add either Cody Bellinger or Kyle Tucker in free agency and finding another frontline starting pitcher to pair with Nolan McLean.

