What the Mets prefer to offer Kyle Tucker in free agency

During a January 7 live stream, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman conveyed where the New York Mets stand in the Kyle Tucker sweepstakes.

"It feels like the [Toronto] Blue Jays, Mets, or [Los Angeles] Dodgers at this point. I feel like if it's not the Jays, the Dodgers, and Mets are the most likely candidates," Heyman said, per an X post from @BRWalkoff.

Heyman isn't alone in sharing this sentiment, as other insiders have also boiled down Tucker's potential teams to three. This constitutes a somewhat disappointing offseason for Tucker, who was expected to be the most prized free agent. And while that still may be the case, there's no question that he was expecting more than three teams to show interest in signing him.

And when a player's list of potential suitors is so small that doesn't bode well for them receiving the sort of money they might have initially been expecting.

Nobody can deny that Tucker makes a ton of sense for the Mets on paper. After all, they have a massive hole in left field after trading Brandon Nimmo earlier this offseason, and they need somebody to replace Pete Alonso's power production behind Juan Soto in their lineup.

Yet, that doesn't mean Tucker is a perfect fit. There appears to be some concern about whether New York is the right market for him, which former MLB GM and current insider for The Athletic, Jim Bowden, reported during a January 4 appearance on Foul Territory.

Mets would want Tucker on shorter-term deal

While that might be the case, Tucker is the type of talent that's worth taking a risk on. Especially if that risk can be managed by a shorter-term deal.

The Athletic's Will Sammon revealed in a January 7 article that this is exactly what David Stearns and the Mets' front office is keen to offer Tucker: A short-term deal, perhaps less than four years, at a high Annual Average Value (AAV).

Sammon also noted that patience is paramount when assessing Tucker's market, as he could be content to wait at least another month to see whether any other teams come in and make him an offer he can't refuse.

All indications are that New York's priority is signing Cody Bellinger right now. But if Bellinger re-signs with the Yankees or takes his talents elsewhere, the Mets might be more willing to give Tucker the longer-term contract he seems to be seeking.

