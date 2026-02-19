Mets Sign Former Nationals’ System Pitcher to Minor League Deal

With Spring Training now underway for the New York Mets in Port St. Lucie, the team is continuing to sign depth pieces, creating an interesting competition for the bullpen’s final spots.

On Thursday, the Mets announced that they have signed RHP Bryce Conley to a minor league deal. Conley, 31, spent last season in the Washington Nationals system, pitching in 23 games between the Double-A Harrisburg Senators and Triple-A Rochester Red Wings. He was originally drafted by the Oakland Athletics in the 22nd round of the 2017 MLB Draft and bounced around the organization’s farm teams until 2023.

Right-handed pitcher Bryce Conley and the Mets are in agreement on a minor-league deal, league sources said. — Will Sammon (@WillSammon) February 19, 2026

At the age of 31, Conley has yet to appear in a big league game; he has a fairly volatile record through seven minor league seasons. Last year, he posted an impressive 3.20 ERA in 45 innings at Double-A, but struggled when he was bumped up to Triple-A, posting a 6.11 ERA in 73.2 innings. Conley isn’t a high strikeout pitcher, but he is durable and seems to have a knack for limiting hard contact, allowing just 57 home runs in nearly 500 minor league innings.

Conley could be a nice fit for the Mets’ organizational mantra of recruiting and revitalizing pitchers that other teams have written off. He comes with the benefit of being already stretched out as a starter last season, making him an ideal candidate for spot starts later in the year. With six healthy starting pitchers essentially locked into the rotation, the Mets will likely take a look at Conley for a long relief role out of the bullpen.

The Mets are reportedly signing RHP Bryce Conley to a minor league deal https://t.co/vm0oJhWOgP pic.twitter.com/pUWoh3GFEW — SNY (@SNYtv) February 19, 2026

With four spots locked up in that bullpen to start the year, there seem to be plenty of opportunities available at Spring Training. New closer Devin Williams and Luke Weaver both came over from the cross-town rival New York Yankees, while Rico Garcia and Brooks Raley are also in line for high-leverage roles. Veteran reliever Craig Kimbrel is also at camp, battling for a spot on the roster after playing for both the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros last season.

The Mets believe Conley is a low-risk way of adding positional depth to their system. Given how long and grueling the MLB season is, it’s never a bad idea to load up on versatile arms, especially with the Mets having had their fair share of pitcher injuries over the past couple of years. With eyes on a postseason run in October, stockpiling durable arms is never a bad strategy to have.

