Mets have heavy competition in Cody Bellinger pursuit

During a December 29 live stream, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman addressed why the New York Mets haven't managed to sign star slugger Cody Bellinger in free agency quite yet.

"Are [the Mets] likely to get Bellinger? Wouldn't say that. The Yankees still seem somewhat confident that they can land Bellinger," Heyman said. He later added, "Mets' offensive options other than Bellinger? Well, we know they're looking at Austin Hays, as well. Bellinger would be their top choice. Obviously, they haven't named the right number of years at this point. That's why they don't have him."

Heyman also explained that Bellinger is currently looking for a deal that's seven years or longer, while the Mets are reportedly most keen to give the 2019 NL MVP a four-year deal.

While this is what reports were at the end of 2025, a lot can change very quickly regarding a star free agent's market. At any point, an unexpected team could come up and make him an offer that's superior to any one he had received to that point, which would change things massively. Or one of Bellinger's known suitors could pony up and give him an offer he can't refuse.

Oct 2, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger (35) reacts at second base after hitting a double in the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox during game three of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Mets among many big-market suitors interested in Cody Bellinger

One of these known suitors is the Yankees, who appear to be the favorites to sign him this winter. And it was reported on January 4 by Joel Sherman of the New York Post that the Yankees have recently given Bellinger a second offer.

What's more, the market to sign Bellinger is getting increasingly clearer, as Jon Heyman made an X post on January 4 that read, "Cubs checked in on old friend Cody Bellinger... The incumbent Yankees remain in talks with Bellinger, their stated No. 1 priority. Mets, Dodgers, Giants are among others showing interest in Bellinger."

IT'S A THREE HOME RUN GAME FOR CODY BELLINGER 😤 pic.twitter.com/1PL6r4CF9N — MLB (@MLB) July 12, 2025

While it's good to see that the Mets are still involved with Bellinger, essentially every other big-market team in the league is, as well. The good thing is that the Mets' pockets are as deep as anyone's, and they could match or exceed anyone's offer if they decided to.

But will they decide to? Or will they bow out of the Bellinger chase if the money involved becomes uncomfortable? David Stearns proved a willingness to outspend the Yankees and every other team on Juan Soto last offseason, and he may need to do the same this winter if he wants the Mets to land Bellinger.

