Mets targeting unexpected outfielder after breakout season

The New York Mets made waves when news broke that they had traded Jeff McNeil to the Athletics on December 22.

This trade doesn't necessarily come as a surprise. McNeil has seemingly been on the trade block all offseason, and the bombshell November 28 report from Mike Puma of the New York Post about the rift between McNeil and Francisco Lindor (which perhaps contributed to the Mets' rumored clubhouse chemistry issues last season) suggested that it was time for McNeil to seek greener pastures elsewhere.

But the trade also made sense from a personnel perspective. New York has a plethora of capable infielders, and freeing up some of McNeil's salary means that David Stearns will have more flexibility in retooling his team's roster in free agency.

Sep 20, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil (1) reacts after striking out to end the sixth inning against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field.

Insider Asserts Mets Have Eyes on Austin Hays

New York Post insider Jon Heyman alluded to this with a December 22 X post that was a reply to him speaking about the McNeil trade. The post read, "McNeil trade was logical and expected, and continues the roster turnover. And don’t worry Mets fans, there will be more players coming!"

Heyman's confidence is making Mets fans wonder which players he might be referring to. And he provided some clarity in this regard with an X post on December 23 that read, "Mets have discussed Austin Hays internally and have some interest. Had very nice year in Cincy (.768 OPS). The righty hitting OF is among potential fits."

Hays is an interesting option for the Mets. As Heyman alluded to, the 30-year-old outfielder is coming off a breakout 2025 campaign with the Cincinnati Reds, where he hit .266 with a .768 OPS, 15 home runs, and 64 RBIs.

While Hays is far from the biggest name the Mets could pursue in free agency, he's a well-rounded outfielder who would come at a sliver of the price tag it would take to acquire Cody Bellinger or Kyle Tucker.

And if the Mets settled on signing Hays to fill Brandon Nimmo's spot in left field, that would presumably leave them with enough money to sign one of the top starting pitchers still available on the market, such as Framber Valdez, Ranger Suarez, Tatsuya Imai, or Zac Gallen.

Then again, given the superstars New York has already lost this season, it's hard to imagine fans will be content with an acquisition of Austin Hays, especially if it doesn't come with one of those aforementioned pitchers.

