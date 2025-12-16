Mets' Kyle Tucker interest gets telling update

The New York Mets have long seemed like one of the most obvious fits for star outfielder Kyle Tucker in free agency.

For one, the Mets are among a handful of teams that actually have the money and the willingness to spend the $350 to $450 million it's surely going to take to sign Tucker this winter. What's more, while Tucker has played in right field for most of the past few seasons, he has experience playing left field in the past and could fill in for Brandon Nimmo after he was dealt to the Texas Rangers last month.

This is why it has been surprising that there hasn't been more reporting of the Mets' interest in Tucker, especially in the wake of losing both Edwin Diaz and Pete Alonso in free agency. Not only would signing Tucker help get the bad taste out of Mets fans' mouths after having to part ways with two beloved players, but he would replace the Alonso-sized absence in New York's lineup.

What's more, the $50 million or so per year that New York would have needed to spend to re-sign Alonso and Diaz could now be allocated to Tucker, and there would still be leftover money to spend on the starting staff or the bullpen.

Insider Assesses Mets' Interest in Kyle Tucker

MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand appeared on a December 16 episode of MLB Network's Hot Stove show and addressed where the Mets currently stand when it comes to courting Tucker.

"I think Kyle Tucker is the first domino now," Feinsand said. "The Blue Jays are very into him. He visited with them. There are other teams, the Yankees, the Mets, the Dodgers, who are also looking at Kyle Tucker."

While these are essentially all the teams that actually have the money it would take to sign Tucker, the fact that Feinsand mentioned that the Mets still have interest in Tucker is a good sign.

Some fans feel like David Stearns needs to sign either Tucker or Cody Bellinger (who the Mets are reportedly "very in" on) to get this offseason back on track. Ultimately, there's still a lot of time for the Mets to make a major splash, and they could always upgrade their roster in the trade market.

But the prospect of Soto and Tucker in the middle of New York's lineup for the foreseeable future is enough to get fans hopeful.

