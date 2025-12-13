Mets listening to trade offers on promising pitcher

The New York Mets are heavily involved in the trade market it seems.

According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Mets are listening to offers for top prospect starting pitcher Jonah Tong, who is "highly coveted" in talks.

Jonah Tong is highly coveted in trade talks, and while Mets value him highly, they are listening. Nolan McLean is viewed as off-limits and Carson Benge close to that. Mets are stocked with good MLB-ready prospects (Williams, Sproat too), need proven pitchers (plus an OF or two). — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 13, 2025

Heyman did also note that the Mets highly value Tong, who made his MLB debut down the stretch of the 2025 season. That being said, the Mets are exploring ways to improve their ballclub after letting Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz walk in free agency and trading Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers.

Beyond Tong, Heyman mentioned Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat as potential trade chips. Rookie phenom Nolan McLean is considered to be "off limits" and Carson Benge is close to the same.

The Mets need to be cautious if they're truly serious about dealing Tong this offseason. Tong is still just 22-years-old and won the Minor League Pitching Prospect of the Year award in 2025.

In the minors last year, Tong held a 10-5 record, 1.43 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 179 strikeouts across 113.2 innings and 22 starts.

Tong made his MLB debut on August 29, picking up a victory against the Miami Marlins where he went five innings and allowed four runs (one earned) while striking out six batters and walking none.

However, the remainder of his starts in the major leagues were a mixed bag. Tong finished the season with a 2-3 record and 7.71 ERA in five starts (18.2 innings).

Regardless, there's no denying Tong's high ceiling and impressive potential. The former seventh-round MLB draft pick dominated the minor leagues last season and has a chance to crack the Mets' starting rotation in spring training.

If the Mets ultimately hang onto Tong this winter, he should play a significant role in the team's pitching plans in 2026.

Possible Trade Targets

There are several names the Mets are targeting on the trade market. As The Athletic reported on Saturday, the Mets and San Diego Padres are engaged in talks surrounding Mason Miller Adrian Morejon, Nick Pivetta, Jeremiah Estrada and Ramon Laureano.

The Padres are one of said teams that likes Tong, Sproat and McLean. But as previously mentioned, McLean appears to be untouchable.

In addition to the Padres, the Minnesota Twins are interested in Tong as well, per a report from The New York Post. The Twins have starting pitchers Joe Ryan and Pablo Lopez who could certainly interest president of baseball operations David Stearns and the Mets.

