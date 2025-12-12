Debating whether the Mets should trade for Tarik Skubal

To trade for him or to wait? That's the question.

The New York Mets are currently asking themselves whether they should go all-in now by giving up top prospects for two-time AL Cy Young ace Tarik Skubal, or wait a year until he hits the free agent market and can be had for record-setting money instead.

The Mets should probably do the latter and open up their check book next year as opposed to gutting the farm now with the chance that Skubal bolts in free agency in 2027. Especially given the way president of baseball operations David Stearns seems to negotiate, it's no given that the Mets would retain Skubal despite having billionaire owner Steve Cohen.

Stearns and the Mets are reluctant to give out long-term deals in free agency, regardless of having the biggest budget in the league next to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

But they did just lose a trio of fan-favorites in Edwin Diaz, Pete Alonso and Brandon Nimmo in the span of two weeks. The Mets have a ton of work left to do this offseason and they have only gotten worse so far as a team. There's no denying that they need to do something big this winter.

Landing Skubal would be just what the doctor ordered for the Mets and their groveling fans this offseason. The Mets keep harping on run prevention and there's no better way to improve in this area than by acquiring the best starting pitcher in baseball.

So what would it take for the Mets to trade for Skubal?

Oct 10, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) throws to first base for a force out against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning during game five of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, one high-ranking Mets person revealed that rookie phenom starter Nolan McLean is "off limits." However, the Mets could still offer a combination of Jonah Tong, Brandon Sproat, Jett Williams and Carson Benge, their four best prospects.

That being said, Stearns and the Mets were not willing to trade both Williams and Sproat to the Chicago White Sox last winter for Garrett Crochet. Crochet instead wound up with the Boston Red Sox and signed a contract extension for six-years, $170 million.

Now, Skubal is a much better pitcher than the talented Crochet. But Crochet had two years remaining on his deal as opposed to Skubal who would be a one-year rental.

The Mets, after ripping apart their core, would be better off waiting to bid on Skubal next year in free agency. They still need to upgrade their current roster to build a contender this season, but they shouldn't gut their farm system with so much work left to do.

