Mets make pair of waiver claims to bolster depth
The New York Mets bolstered their depth with a pair of waiver claims Thursday.
Early in the afternoon, MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reported that the Mets had claimed utilityman Ji Hwan Bae off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates. The club later confirmed the news, adding that they had also claimed left-handed reliever José Castillo from the Baltimore Orioles.
Bae, 26, is a former coveted international prospect who ranked as high as No. 13 in Pittsburgh’s farm system during the 2023 season, according to MLB Pipeline. The South Korea native has appeared in 163 MLB games over the past four seasons but spent nearly all of 2025 at the Triple-A level.
In 67 games with Triple-A Indianapolis, Bae hit .292/.380/.420 (.800 OPS) with one home run, 21 RBIs, and 23 stolen bases in 27 attempts. He made the Pirates’ Opening Day roster but was optioned April 3 to make room for outfielder Alexander Canario, whom Pittsburgh acquired from the Mets.
Read More: Mets called possible suitor for free agent infielder
Pittsburgh recalled Bae for short stints in May and September, during which he went 1-for-20 (.050) at the plate with five walks in 13 games. The lefty hitter has a .223/.294/.293 (.586 OPS) career slash line through 514 big league plate appearances but has found success on the basepaths, swiping 37 bases in 49 attempts (75.6%).
Bae has split most of his defensive work between second base and center field in the majors. However, he has also gained experience at third base, shortstop, and the corner outfield spots in recent minor league seasons, offering the Mets additional positional flexibility in 2026.
Castillo, 29, returns for a second stint with the Mets. New York acquired the left-hander in a cash deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks on May 16, and although he did not finish the season with the club, he impressed in his brief time there.
In 16 appearances with the Mets, Castillo posted a 2.35 ERA, 53.5% ground-ball rate, 25.7% strikeout rate, and 8.1% walk rate over 15.1 innings. He was outrighted to Triple-A Syracuse twice during his three-and-a-half-month stint with the organization, but when he was designated for assignment a third time on Aug. 30, the Seattle Mariners claimed him off waivers.
Castillo tossed three scoreless innings with Seattle before being waived again in favor of a fresh bullpen arm. He was claimed by the Orioles on Sept. 15 and closed out the season with two earned runs allowed in 7.1 innings. Overall, he had a 3.94 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, and 8.4 K/9 rate — numbers somewhat inflated by a rough five-game stretch with Arizona.
Since infielder Nick Madrigal elected free agency on Thursday, a corresponding move was not needed. The additions of Bae and Castillo brought the Mets’ 40-man roster to 40 players.