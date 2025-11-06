Mets make sense as potential trade suitor for Guardians All-Star
The New York Mets were one of the most disappointing teams in baseball during the 2025 season. Despite owning the best record in MLB in June, they went on a months-long spiral that resulted in them missing the postseason altogether.
That certainly isn’t what anyone had in mind after signing Juan Soto to the largest contract in sports history last offseason. Looking to ensure a letdown doesn’t occur again, you can be sure the Mets will aggressively pursue upgrades this offseason.
A lot of attention is going to be put on the pitching staff, and rightfully so. The starting rotation couldn’t get the job done, putting too much pressure on a bullpen that was worn down and suffered several meltdowns.
Alas, pitching isn’t their only need. There are a few spots in their lineup that have to get figured out, and it is imperative to find answers in the outfield. One player who could help fill that void is Steven Kwan of the Cleveland Guardians.
Mets mentioned as potential trade suitor for Steven Kwan
Mike Axisa of CBS Sports has mentioned New York as one of the potential landing spots for the two-time All-Star. The Houston Astros and Kansas City Royals have also been named teams that make sense, along with the same trio that was in on him ahead of the deadline this past summer: the Toronto Blue Jays, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres.
Center field is where the Mets need help the most, but they should not turn down any opportunities to upgrade the team, especially defensively.
Kwan has won the Gold Glove Award in left field in the American League all four years he has been in the big leagues. He is as good as it gets defensively, with his +22 Defensive Runs Saved in 2025 being tied for the most in baseball with Ernie Clement of the Blue Jays; the next closest outfielder was Ceddanne Rafaela of the Boston Red Sox with +20.
Kwan’s +12 Defensive Run Value was in the 95th percentile, per Statcast. His +5 Outs Above Average is in the 90th percentile and his +7 Arm Value is in the 100th percentile, making him an elite asset defensively.
For a team that struggled so much in the field in 2025, adding a player of Kwan's caliber to the mix, even with left field not being their most troubling spot, would make a lot of sense.
Steven Kwan addresses Mets' biggest weakness
Brandon Nimmo more than held his own with three Defensive Runs Saved this year (primarily in left field), but he could also be part of the solution in center field. Counting on him to be an everyday player there at this stage of his career would be unwise, but with Starling Marte set to hit free agency, Nimmo could split time between center field and designated hitter to keep his bat in the lineup.
Offensively, Kwan has been hit or miss throughout his career. He has alternated excellent offensive campaigns with underwhelming ones; he has recorded an OPS+ of at least 124 in 2022 and 2024, but also recorded an OPS+ at 97 or lower in 2023 and 2025.
His speed and baserunning are assets, swiping 73 bases and being caught only 18 times. The quintessential contact hitter, he is near the top of the league in strikeout percentage and doesn’t expand the zone.
A table-setter of his caliber ahead of Francisco Lindor and Soto in the lineup would be ideal for an offense that was inconsistent at points in 2025.
Kwan has a projected salary of $8.8 million that the Mets can easily fit into their payroll with Marte’s $19.5 million off the books and Cedric Mullins’s prorated $8.725 million also gone, both hitting the market.