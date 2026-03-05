Mets Pitcher Kodai Senga Drawing Praise Ahead of Spring Debut

Flash back to April 29th last year: the New York Mets just became the first team to reach 20 wins at a record of 20-9, while setting a new National League record as the first team to allow less than four runs in each of their first 29 games.

Their starting pitching unit was performing as the best in baseball at the time with a league-low 2.62 ERA and was led by Kodai Senga, who held a 1.26 ERA. Senga was unbelievable in the early going and looked poised to breakout as the true frontline starter that many expected him to become.

Then on June 12th, with the Mets sitting at an MLB-best 45-24, Senga injured his hamstring attempting to field an errant throw from Pete Alonso while covering first. The right-hander was placed on the 15-day IL and was activated again on July 11th but never regained his early season form. Senga pitched to a 5.25 ERA in July and a 6.18 ERA in August, picking up zero wins in nine starts after his return, and was eventually optioned to Triple-A to parse out his struggles while New York was fighting to reach the postseason.

Even when Senga was at his best, there was always the concern for injury. His durability has been his main defect over his MLB career, and his inability to pitch within a regular five-man rotation schedule has limited the way he is looked at among the league's top arms, even during his stellar start last year. But after what can only be seen as a freak injury derailed his season, many wondered whether it was still an issue of health or if there was now something deeper that needed to be fixed in his mechanics.

Carlos Mendoza Impressed with Kodai Senga

So far this spring, Senga is drawing attention for both his clean bill of health and his great performance. On Thursday, manager Carlos Mendoza announced that the 33-year-old will make his spring debut on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals and spoke highly of what he has seen from him so far.

"He's been really good," Mendoza said of Senga. "You've got to give him credit, probably the best I've seen him since I've been here, around this time. With the way he's throwing the baseball, [he] is mid-90s right now, and he continues to feel well. He's in a good spot and he's scheduled to make his start on Saturday."

This is now the second time this spring that Mendoza has commented on Senga's velocity. On February 19, the Mets' skipper revealed that Senga has been up in the 96-97 mph range, which he called "a really good sign."

Mendoza continued by stressing the importance of health with Senga and ensuring that he feels comfortable while facing hitters before building back up to game shape. Now a couple of weeks removed from those comments, the right-hander will get his first taste of live action which will certainly be a telling watch for how far along he is after last season's rapid decline.

He will likely be a work-in-progress all spring, but there is no denying that a fully healthy and effective Senga elevates the upside of the Mets rotation by a significant amount. As of now, Mendoza has indicated that a healthy Senga would join Freddy Peralta, Nolan McLean, David Peterson, Clay Holmes, and Sean Manaea as a sixth starter in the rotation.

