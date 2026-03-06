Mets’ Roster Hopeful Dealing With Shoulder Issue

Just weeks away from Opening Day, a New York Mets roster hopeful has experienced a setback.

Ahead of Friday night’s spring game, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said right-hander Robert Stock reported shoulder discomfort after pitching for Team Israel in an exhibition earlier this week. He will undergo testing and will no longer participate in the World Baseball Classic.

Robert Stock reported shoulder discomfort after pitching for Team Israel and will no longer participate in the 2026 WBC

Stock, 36, signed a minor league deal with New York this offseason and was invited to compete in major league spring training. The veteran reliever previously appeared in two games with the Mets in 2021, and over 75.1 career MLB innings, he owns a 4.90 ERA and 9.2 K/9 rate.

Last season, Stock saw major league action for the first time since 2021. He gave up three earned runs over 2.2 innings for the Boston Red Sox but spent most of the year with Triple-A Worcester, where he posted a 3.92 ERA and 1.33 WHIP over 85 innings.

In a limited sample size this spring, Stock has impressed. He tossed three scoreless innings for the Mets on Feb. 26, allowing one hit with no walks and six strikeouts. During Team Israel’s exhibition game against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday, he struck out three and generated eight whiffs over another three scoreless frames. His fastball reached 97.9 mph in that outing.

Stock entered camp facing an uphill battle for a roster spot. With four locks on guaranteed contracts (Devin Williams, Luke Weaver, Brooks Raley and Luis García) and a six-man rotation likely, that leaves three spots up for grabs in the bullpen. The number drops to two when factoring in Tobias Myers, who can both start and pitch in long relief.

Others competing in camp include Bryan Hudson, Craig Kimbrel, Huascar Brazobán, Joey Gerber, Justin Hagenman, Dylan Ross, Carl Edwards Jr. and Nick Burdi. Veteran setup man A.J. Minter is set to begin the season on the injured list, which could give left-handers an edge for one of the final two spots, though the presence of Weaver and Williams already makes them platoon-neutral.

It is unclear how long Stock will be sidelined, if at all, but any missed time this close to Opening Day does not help his chances of making the big league roster. He could begin the season with Triple-A Syracuse as experienced depth.

The Mets still have several players participating in the World Baseball Classic, including Juan Soto, Mark Vientos, Nolan McLean and Clay Holmes.

