Mets seemingly not interested in free agent ace

The New York Mets are expected to be one of the biggest players on the market for starting pitching this offseason.

The top starter on the free agent market is Framber Valdez, the former Houston Astros ace coming off another strong season. But according to Andy Martino of SNY, the Mets don’t appear to be among the teams pursuing the lefty.

Per @martinonyc, the Mets were not among the teams that met with Framber Valdez at the GM meetings https://t.co/s8SMp9rOgM pic.twitter.com/83bdynrsmm — SNY (@SNYtv) November 20, 2025

On a recent episode of Mets Hot Stove on SNY, host Gary Apple played a game with the analysts called ‘Pay or Pass,’ where he gave a theoretical contract for a player and asked whether the Mets would do the deal. One of the analysts was Andy Martino, who was asked about the idea of Framber Valdez signing with the Mets on a seven-year, $196 million contract.

Martino noted that Valdez was at the GM Meetings in Las Vegas meeting with interested teams. However, he reported that the Mets were not among the teams who met with the 32-year-old, which may reveal that they’re simply not in the market for his services.

"They would pass on that. We know the David Stearns philosophy is to develop your own aces and not go crazy on top-of-the-rotation arms in free agency. He may be flexible on that at some point, but Framber Valdez is not the guy, whether it’s the stuff or the perceived makeup, to do that," Martino said.

Pay or Pass pic.twitter.com/nu6uyoLGUB — gary apple (@gappleSNY) November 20, 2025

Why the Mets may not be interested in signing Framber Valdez

The Mets’ disinterest in Valdez may seem surprising for a team that desperately needs frontline starting pitching, but as Martino noted, there are some concerns with the lefty.

After Martino’s comments, Gary Apple mentioned that he had been high on Valdez until the catcher cross-up controversy. Apple was referring to a game in September when it looked like Valdez intentionally fired a fastball at catcher César Salazar’s chest after shaking him off several times and then giving up a home run.

Salazar clearly looked crossed up, expecting an off-speed or breaking pitch. The moment generated plenty of controversy, though Valdez denied he did it intentionally.

There’s speculation that Astros pitcher Framber Valdez purposely crossed up his catcher Cesar Salazar and hit him with this pitch after Salazar told him to step off before allowing a grand slam pic.twitter.com/ds3c9MzQV6 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) September 3, 2025

Valdez logged 192 innings with a 3.66 ERA last season, showcasing his ability to go deep into games and shoulder a heavy workload, which is a major part of his value.

However, whether it’s the controversy or the cost and length of a potential deal, David Stearns doesn’t seem all that interested in the lefty as things currently stand.

The other top starters on the market include Dylan Cease, Ranger Suárez, and Japanese ace Tatsuya Imai. All of them are expected to land sizable, multi-year contracts similar to what Valdez will command.

If the Mets aren’t sold on the top starters in free agency, they may have to get creative on the trade market. Potentially available arms include Freddy Peralta, Joe Ryan, and Sandy Alcantara.

