Insider casts doubt on Mets pursuit of top free agent

If it wasn't clear before, the New York Mets' signing of Juan Soto, who was baseball's most sought-after free agent last offseason, to a 15-year, $765 million deal in free agency, proved that Steve Cohen was willing to spare no expense to become World Series contenders.

Then the Mets went on to miss the postseason. But this wasn't owed to Soto, who produced one of the best offensive seasons of his career and finished in third place in 2025 NL MVP voting. However, the Mets' shortcomings showed that Soto alone isn't going to propel this team to the promised land. David Stearns and the rest of the front office have their work cut out for them this winter to address the roster's holes and make New York's roster more formidable for the future.

The obvious improvements New York must make pertain to their pitching, as both the starting rotation and bullpen came up short when it mattered most in 2025. But that doesn't mean the Mets won't also be active in bolstering their starting lineup.

While Mets fans would surely say their top hitter on the market is Pete Alonso, the consensus best free agent hitter available is Kyle Tucker, the left-handed slugger who spent the 2025 season with the Chicago Cubs.

Insider Shares Why He Believes Mets Won't Pursue Kyle Tucker

There's no question that Tucker would be a perfect fit behind Juan Soto in New York's lineup, especially if Pete Alonso ends up elsewhere. And Cohen would presumably fit the $400 million or so bill Tucker is expected to command if he believes it will make this team a World Series contender.

However, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman poured cold water on the Mets potentially signing Tucker in a November 14 article for another reason: they already have a right fielder.

And a good one, at that, as it's Juan Soto. This is why Heyman said it's "hard to see" the Mets (and the Yankees, who have Aaron Judge manning right field) being one of Tucker's top pursuers this winter.

While that sentiment makes sense, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported on November 12 that the Mets could be open to trading longtime left fielder Brandon Nimmo this winter if the deal made sense.

If New York managed to move Nimmo (and the rest of his eight-year, $162 million contract) this winter, that would open the door to court Tucker and either move him or Soto to the other corner outfield spot.

