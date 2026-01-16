Ex-Mets GM's stance on Framber Valdez pursuit raises eyebrows

News broke on January 15 that Kyle Tucker is signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers. This was heartbreaking for New York Mets fans, given that they were one of three finalists (along with the Toronto Blue Jays) to sign the star slugger.

With Tucker now off the market, the Mets will probably pivot to pursuing Cody Bellinger to fill their void in the outfield. However, outfield isn't the only position that New York needs to upgrade before the 2026 season begins.

This is because they still have a weak starting pitching staff that could use another quality arm to pair with Nolan McLean. While David Stearns seems to prefer trading for a starter rather than signing one, they're still surely in play for both Framber Valdez and Zac Gallen, who are the two top starters remaining.

Ex-Mets GM Steve Phillips conveys Framber Valdez finalists

It appears that former Mets GM Steve Phillips believes New York is one of two teams still in the hunt for Framber Valdez, which he conveyed during a January 15 conversation on MLB Network.

When asked whether Suarez's deal impacts Valdez's market, Phillips said, "Yes. It's so interesting that Scott Boras represented [Alex] Bregman; he also represented Ranger Suarez. And so where there seemed to be some disconnect with negotiations on Bregman — did they have more than what they thought, did they have a better deal — [the Red Sox] went right back to Scott Boras and getting Ranger Suarez done," per an X post from MLB Network.

"But Framber Valdez, now also represented by Scott Boras, I think getting the five years for Suarez... You're gonna get five years from Framber Valdez," Phillips added. "He wasn't a young pitcher who logged all kinds of youthful innings. And so yeah, he's a little bit older, but he's a workhorse on the mound.

"I think it's down between the Orioles and the Mets," he continued. Phillips then noted that he would have taken Valdez over any of the starting pitchers available in free agency this offseason.

He concluded by saying, "And the question for the Mets is are they willing to go beyond David Stearns' comfort level for three years, and is Mike Elias willing to get out there and have one more starter at the front of his rotation, and swallow hard on a deal that's probably gonna be a little bit uncomfortable."

Now that the Mets missed out on Tucker, perhaps they'll renew their efforts to secure Valdez.

