Mets showing interest in these Cardinals stars

After a rough 48 hours and a shocking start to the offseason for the New York Mets, the club is staring down a complete reset of the roster.

With the departures of three fan favorites in Brandon Nimmo, Edwin Diaz, and Pete Alonso, the Mets have wiped the slate clean in hopes of rebounding from their brutal collapse in 2025. In doing so, David Stearns has created holes at both first base and in the outfield while putting a significant amount of pressure on himself to get it right.

In the wake of the Alonso signing, Will Sammon of The Athletic reported that the Mets are interested in St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar. MLB.com's John Denton later reported that New York has "queried" with an interest in Willson Contreras.

Per @JohnDenton555, the Mets have "queried" the Cardinals about Willson Contreras:



"With the Cardinals already fielding several calls about Brendan Donovan and JoJo Romero, they were queried by the Mets with interest in Contreras, per a source, after first baseman Pete Alonso… pic.twitter.com/9LJxCuuHev — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) December 11, 2025

Mets interested in Willson Contreras and Lars Nootbaar

Sep 6, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar (21) makes the catch on a fly ball to left field by San Francisco Giants catcher Patrick Bailey (14) in the second inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Vizer-Imagn Images | Tim Vizer-Imagn Images

It's not the first time that the Mets have been linked to the selling Cardinals this year, as it was previously reported that they "love" Brendan Donovan. Donovan has become a very popular trade target around the league, but he makes less sense for the Mets after they traded for second baseman Marcus Semien.

But now without a clear plan at first base and left field, their interest has shifted to two of the other St. Louis veterans that could very likely be moved this offseason. While Contreras and Nootbaar cannot fully replace the production lost in Alonso and Nimmo, the pivot would be significantly cheaper and offers flexibility in the long-term at both positions.

Contreras is entering his age-34 season and is set to make $18 million next season and $18.5 million in 2027. The three-time All-Star is coming off his tenth professional season where he slashed .257/.344/.447 with 20 home runs and 80 RBIs in 135 games.

Read More: What's next for the Mets after losing Pete Alonso

Despite his age, Contreras has shown no signs of slowing down and just posted a career-high 49% hard-hit rate while ranking 95th percentile in bat speed last season. On top of that, Contreras has fully transitioned from catching into a full-time option at first base, starting 119 of his 135 games there in 2025.

Should the Mets target Cardinals 1B Willson Contreras?



In 2025, Contreras was an exceptional defender at first base, with defensive metrics of:



+6 OAA(4th in MLB among 1B)

+4 FRV



On offense:

.257 BA

20 HR

80 RBI

.344 OBP

.791 OPSpic.twitter.com/wZfMj7nuGT — SleeperMets (@SleeperMets) December 10, 2025

Nootbaar, 28, is coming off of a less productive year offensively but could help fill the Mets' outfield needs until prospects Carson Benge and Jett Williams are ready to contribute. Last year, Nootbaar slashed .234/.325/.361 with 13 home runs and 48 RBIs in 135 games.

The main concern for Nootbaar has been availability, as his 135 appearances last year marks the most he has made in a season since entering the league in 2021. Nootbaar underwent double heel surgery in October and his status for Opening Day will be in jeopardy.

Read More: How Mets botched a reunion with Edwin Diaz

While Nootbaar won't replicate Nimmo's production in the lineup, he can be a serviceable option in left field and will be under contract until 2028. If the Cardinals' fire sale continues, it is likely that they will part with the lefty bat for a younger player that fits their timeline better.

Only time will tell what Stearns' front office has planned for the Mets roster in 2026. But if recent moves are any indication, the club is willing to draw a line when it comes to aging players with declining defensive profiles, regardless of their offensive impact. Given that, it would not be surprising to see the Mets pivot to two players in Contreras and Nootbaar that offer defensive versatility on cheap contracts.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Recommended Articles: