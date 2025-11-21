New York Mets love Brendan Donovan

A new offseason target is emerging for the New York Mets.

With the high-stakes decision of Pete Alonso looming, the club is understandably exploring all possible avenues of improving the team. While we know David Stearns wants to prioritize defense and run prevention, they also need to have a plan to replace Alonso and his 126 RBIs if he ends up elsewhere.

The high-payroll Mets will inevitably be expected to address their needs through free agency with bats like Kyle Schwarber or Cody Bellinger, but we could also see them take a different approach. Stearns, with a wealth of prospects at his disposal, could just as easily take to the trade block to fill holes in the lineup.

A rising name on the market is St. Louis Cardinals utilityman Brendan Donovan. As the Cardinals look to sell off valuable players that don't fit their current timeline, the lefty hitter has become a clear candidate to be moved this offseason with many teams, including the Mets, interested in acquiring him.

Mets interested in trading for Brendan Donovan

In an appearance on MLB Network, insider Jon Morosi spoke about Donovan, explaining that he is drawing "about as much action in the trade market as any other player in Major League Baseball." Per Morosi's source, large market teams like the Mets, Yankees, and Astros are in on the 2025 All-Star as the "majority of the league" has already checked in with the Cardinals on their trade candidates.

.@jonmorosi reports that Cardinals' utilityman Brendan Donovan is a highly sought-after trade candidate this offseason. #MLBTonight pic.twitter.com/nbbuwtTX1E — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 20, 2025

Donovan, 28, is coming off of a strong 2025 campaign where he slashed .287/.353/.422 in 118 games and earned his first All-Star selection. While starting 91 games at second base, the versatile fielder also made appearances in left field (18) and shortstop (6). Across his four-year MLB career, Donovan has logged over 100 innings at each position on the field except for center field.

While he is an above average defender at many positions, much of Donovan's tremendous value comes from his consistent offense output. He is a career .282 hitter that holds up well against lefty pitching (.249). Donovan has become a leader and an important piece of the Cardinals clubhouse but can immediately impact winning on a more competitive club if he is traded.

For the Mets, Donovan would likely figure in as a Jeff McNeil replacement. McNeil, while coming off a strong season, has been reported as a potential trade candidate alongside Brandon Nimmo. Donovan could also be seen as a Nimmo replacement if a deal is made there but would likely see time in both the infield and outfield regardless of other moves.

With a consistent bat, versatile glove, and veteran presence, Donovan could be the perfect piece to elevate a Mets lineup that is at a crossroads between leaning into their young talent and relying on their aging vets. While it appears that Donovan is generating interest from a large portion of the league, New York has the minor league capital to propose an attractive package to St. Louis. As rumors continue to swirl around the selling franchise, expect the Mets to emerge as top buyers.

