Mets Sign Veteran Reliever to Bolster Bullpen

After adding two big pieces to their lineup in recent days, the New York Mets have turned their attention back to the bullpen.

On Wednesday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported that the Mets agreed to terms with right-handed reliever Luis García on a free-agent contract, pending a physical. It is a one-year, $1.75 million major league deal that can reach up to $3 million with incentives, per USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.

Source: The Mets are in agreement with reliever Luis Garcia, pending physical. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) January 21, 2026

García, who turns 39 later this month, is a 13-year veteran who has pitched for eight teams in the big leagues. He split last season among the Dodgers, Nationals and Angels, combining for a 3.42 ERA and 1.46 WHIP with 48 strikeouts in 55.1 innings.

Through 603 career appearances, García owns a 4.07 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 8.4 K/9 rate. The right-hander allows just 0.8 home runs per nine innings on average, and in 2025 permitted only two home runs across 58 outings. He consistently induces grounders at a high clip, having generated groundball rates of 49.7% or better in each of the past four seasons.

Luis Garcia, Wicked 98mph Sinker and 89mph Splitter. 🤢 pic.twitter.com/ynuXhcWY2V — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 22, 2024

According to Statcast, García’s most effective pitch in 2025 was his splitter, which had a +1 run value and held opposing batters to a .213 average. He threw his signature 96.9 mph sinker 42.1% of the time and complemented it with an 82.8 mph sweeper, which generated a 38.2% whiff rate.

García is the third free-agent reliever to join the Mets on a major league deal this winter. They lost All-Star closer Edwin Díaz and each of the three arms they picked up at last year’s trade deadline, but have added right-handers Devin Williams and Luke Weaver to the back end.

New York still has lefties Brooks Raley and A.J. Minter, who can also work in high-leverage spots. García seems more likely to slot into the middle-relief mix given his price tag, though he does have 17 career saves and 117 holds on his résumé.

Read More: Former Mets star gets elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame

Additional bullpen depth includes Huascar Brazobán, Richard Lovelady, Joey Gerber and prospect Dylan Ross, who was called up late last season but never debuted. The Mets could also consider using some of their younger starters in multi-inning relief roles, depending on how the rest of the offseason shakes out.

New York’s bullpen ranked 15th in the majors with a collective 3.93 ERA last season. Despite losing their best reliever in Díaz, the club hopes its new-look unit can improve upon that mark with upgraded defense in 2026.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Recommended Articles