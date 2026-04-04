Mets Signing Veteran Reliever to Minor League Deal

The New York Mets continue to add depth to their bullpen.

The Mets have signed veteran right-handed reliever Luke Jackson to a minor league deal, as a source told Pat Ragazzo of Mets On SI. Jackson will make $1.85 million with the Mets if he reaches the majors this season.

Reliever Luke Jackson will make $1.85 million with the Mets if he reaches the majors this season, per source



Jackson has agreed to a minor league deal with the Mets — Pat Ragazzo (@ragazzoreport) April 4, 2026

Will Sammon of The Athletic was first on the news of the signing.

The Mets and veteran reliever Luke Jackson are in agreement on a minors deal, league sources tell The Athletic. — Will Sammon (@WillSammon) April 4, 2026

Jackson, 34, is a veteran reliever with 10 seasons of MLB experience. He pitched for three teams last season, including the Texas Rangers, Detroit Tigers, and Seattle Mariners. He posted a 4.06 ERA over 51 innings and struck out 38 batters.

Jackson found his most success after joining the Mariners late in the season. He allowed six hits and four walks while striking out 10 over 11.1 innings pitched.

Mets fans know him well from his six seasons with the Atlanta Braves. The right-hander brings experience in high-leverage roles, including closing games during the 2019 season.

Jackson features a four-pitch mix and relies mostly on his four-seamer and slider, while mixing in a curveball. The right-hander could be among the first options for a call-up if the Mets need bullpen help.

Current State of the Mets Bullpen

Mar 30, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; New York Mets pitcher Devin Williams (38) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the ninth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Despite the Mets’ off-balance start, the bullpen has performed well. Through the team's first eight games, New York ranks fifth in MLB with a 1.93 bullpen ERA.

Most of the bullpen’s struggles have come outside the team’s back-end relievers so far this season. Huascar Brazobán, Brooks Raley, Luke Weaver, and Devin Williams have yet to allow a run. Tobias Myers and Sean Manaea have also performed well in long relief roles.

The only blemish in the Mets’ bullpen so far has been Richard Lovelady, the last reliever to make the team. After a scoreless inning in his first appearance, he has allowed at least one run in each of his next three outings.

The Mets are still waiting on the return of A.J. Minter, who missed most of last season. Minter is working his way back from left lat surgery and is rehabbing at the team’s minor league facility in Port St. Lucie.

The left-hander began throwing bullpens and facing live hitters as Spring Training wound down. His next step is to appear in minor league games as he builds up for a return. If all goes well, Minter could return by the end of the month or in early May.

The Mets have several relief prospects in the minor leagues who could make their debut this season. Among them are Ryan Lambert and Dylan Ross, both of whom throw 100 mph and could get an opportunity.

Beyond this pair, the Mets have a slew of veteran relievers, including Craig Kimbrel and the newly added Jackson. New York used a record 46 pitchers last season and hope to avoid anywhere near that number this year. Still, they continue to add as much depth as possible.

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