Mets starter expected to be traded this offseason

Are the New York Mets poised to move on from this once-ace in their pitching rotation this offseason?

In a November 18 article, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that Kodai Senga is "extremely available" and expects the Mets to deal the right-hander this winter. After seeing their rotation fail them in the second half of the 2025 campaign, New York is trying to shake up and improve the unit.

"He is extremely available, and multiple executives expect him to be traded this winter as the Mets look to overhaul their rotation," Passan wrote.

It has been an extremely frustrating last couple of seasons for Senga, who signed a five-year, $75 million contract with New York in December 2022. The righty enjoyed an exceptional rookie season in 2023 by posting a 2.98 ERA in 29 starts, ultimately finishing second to in the NL Rookie of the Year voting and seventh in the NL Cy Young voting. Unfortunately, injuries and inconsistencies have derailed what was once a promising major league career.

Senga missed all but one start during the 2024 regular season, beginning the year on the injured list with a moderate posterior capsule strain in his throwing shoulder. When he finally made his season debut on July 24 against the Atlanta Braves, he was forced to leave his outing in the sixth inning after suffering a calf strain, which placed him back on the shelf. Although Senga would return during the Mets' postseason run, he was largely ineffective, posting a 12.60 ERA in three appearances.

The 32-year-old began the 2025 season looking like his old self, boasting a major league-best 1.47 ERA in his first 13 starts. He seemed to be well on his way to not only earn a second All-Star selection, but be in the mix for the Cy Young Award.

But in what would end up being a turning point in both Senga and the Mets' seasons, Senga suffered a hamstring injury on June 13 after trying to cover first base on a ground ball; he was later placed on the IL with a Grade 1 hamstring strain.

Despite returning to the rotation over a month later, Senga clearly lost his dominant form, going 0-3 in seven starts with a 6.56 ERA and failing to go beyond six innings in any of them. The Mets eventually optioned Senga to Triple-A on September 5 with the hopes of working through his struggles, but he remained there for the rest of the season as he continued to struggle in the minors.

"I want to rebuild from step one. My body has changed after this injury and after various things."



Kodai Senga talks about how his body has changed and how he can help himself return to form as the offseason begins: pic.twitter.com/pETeeU1zMN — SNY (@SNYtv) September 28, 2025

In 22 starts this past season, Senga went 7-3 with a 3.02 ERA, 109 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.31 across 113.1 innings pitched.

Even though president of baseball operations David Stearns stated at the GM meetings last week that he viewed Senga "as a part of our rotation" next season, it would certainly not be a surprise if the Mets move on from their former ace this winter after back-to-back injury-plagued seasons.

