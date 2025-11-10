New York Mets starter drawing trade interest
Could the New York Mets move on from this starting pitcher this offseason?
It was reported by Will Sammon of The Athletic that Kodai Senga is attracting trade interest from "multiple teams." Sammon also noted, however, that it's unclear if New York would be open to moving on from the "Ghost Fork" pitcher despite a disappointing and injury-riddled season.
After making just one start during the 2024 regular season due to shoulder and calf injuries (along with three ineffective postseason appearances), Senga was not only on pace to reach his second All-Star Game this past season, but possibly contend for the National League's Cy Young Award.
During his first 13 starts, the 32-year-old logged a 7-3 record with 70 strikeouts and a major league-best 1.47 ERA. Senga's season, however, came to a screeching halt when he exited his June 12 start against the Washington Nationals after suffering a Grade 1 hamstring strain while trying to cover first base on a ground ball. He was subsequently placed on the 15-day injured list.
Read More: Mets expected to be agressive in adding free agent pitching
Despite returning two days before the All-Star break on July 11, Senga simply was not the same pitcher. In nine starts since coming off the IL, he went 0-3 with a dismal 6.56 ERA and failed to make it past six innings in any of his starts.
On September 6, Senga accepted a minor league assignment from the Mets, who sent him down to Triple-A Syracuse with the hopes that he could recapture his dominant form from the first half of the season. But after his struggles persisted down in the minor leagues, Senga would not return to the Mets for the final three weeks of the regular season.
Senga finished the 2025 season posting a 7-3 record in 22 starts, with a 3.02 ERA, 109 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.31 across 113.1 innings pitched.
It goes without saying that the Mets will be looking to upgrade their rotation this offseason, with the hopes of acquiring a frontline ace; their rotation struggled mightily during a three-and-a-half month freefall, which resulted in New York missing the playoffs.
President of baseball operations David Stearns made it very clear during his end-of-the-year press conference that he doesn't expect Senga to make north of 30 starts next season after back-to-back injury-plagued campaigns.
With Stearns expressing that sentiment about Senga, it would not be a surprise if the Mets look to dump the righty if they don't think he's their long term answer.