Mets' Steve Cohen Gets 'Genius' Label From Scott Boras

Major League Baseball owners are seldom adored by their team's fan bases.

In most cases, fans become frustrated with their owners' personnel decisions or willingness (or lack thereof) to spend money on top free agents and thus improve the team. However, the same can not be said for New York Mets Owner Steve Cohen.

Cohen became a minority owner with the Mets in 2012 after he bought an 8% stake in the club. He then bought a controlling interest in the team in August of 2020. Since then, the Mets have become one of baseball's biggest spenders and have successfully lured several top free agents (such as slugger Juan Soto) to Citi Field.

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Scott Boras' Glowing Steve Cohen Sentiment Turns Heads

Every baseball fan knows Scott Boras, as he's the most notorious agent in all of sports. Boras was the guest on a February 24 episode of The New York Post's "The Show" podcast and shared a strong message about Mets owner Steve Cohen.

"With Steve Cohen, it's something where there's just not much in a competitive environment that he doesn't win at. He's just very good at it. Brilliant at it. And when he puts his mind to something, you can see that he has every focus to do things in a manner than are strategic, they're evolved, they are detailed, there is a constant dig to find personnel for the next generation of talent.

"And I think this is what we hope the game should bring. We want to attract owner-geniuses, We want the geniuses in all fields to come to our country. We have done that...with a number of people in science. And so we're transferring into that, the newness of our game will come from those who want to turn over every aspect and detail, every thought and advance using technology, using also the retention of veteran scouts who have information about character and psychology that a lot of clubs are turning away from. Which I find to be one of the greatest insights into what talent is going to do," Boras continued.

"And so, all of these things I think about having genius owners, and recruiting them into the game," he noted before talking about the Dodgers' success being owed to their owners bringing new concepts to the game, such as energizing the Japanese market.

Boras going so far as to call Cohen a "genius" speaks volumes about how much he respects the Mets' Owner.

