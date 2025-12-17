Mets claim catcher off waivers from Orioles, DFA lefty pitcher

The New York Mets have added a former Top 100 prospect to their catching depth.

On Wednesday, the Mets announced they claimed catcher Drew Romo off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles. In a corresponding move, left-hander Brandon Waddell was designated for assignment.

We have made the following roster moves. pic.twitter.com/ZnQTawTtda — New York Mets (@Mets) December 17, 2025

Romo, 24, spent just five days with the Orioles after being claimed off waivers from the Colorado Rockies on Dec. 5. Coincidentally, he was designated for assignment by Baltimore the same day news broke that the team had signed former Mets slugger Pete Alonso. Romo’s departure made room for another ex-Met, left-handed reliever Josh Walker, to join the O's 40-man roster.

A first-round pick (35th overall) in 2020, Romo has appeared in 19 MLB games over the past two seasons. The switch-hitter was ranked as the Rockies’ No. 9 prospect by MLB Pipeline as recently as 2024 and peaked at No. 2 in 2022, drawing high praise for his defensive abilities.

In five minor league seasons, Romo has hit .277/.329/.431 with 85 doubles, 14 triples, and 45 home runs. He made his major league debut in 2024 but struggled in limited plate appearances with Colorado, going 9-for-54 (.167) with no home runs, six RBIs, two walks, and 21 strikeouts.

SPLASH LANDING! Drew Romo sends a ball for a swim on this hot Vegas night! pic.twitter.com/CvqcURxaqh — Albuquerque Isotopes (@ABQTopes) June 28, 2025

Romo sustained a right pinky fracture during a 2025 spring training game, delaying his season until May. While he was sidelined, Hunter Goodman emerged as the Rockies’ starting catcher—a job he would not relinquish. The 26-year-old went on to become a first-time All-Star and Silver Slugger recipient, while Romo spent most of the year in Triple-A.

In 60 games with Triple-A Albuquerque, Romo slashed .264/.329/.409 with seven home runs and 24 RBIs. He was recalled when rosters expanded in September but received limited playing time behind Goodman and primary backup Braxton Fulford, striking out in his only three plate appearances.

The Mets now have four catchers on their 40-man roster, with Romo joining Francisco Álvarez, Luis Torrens, and Hayden Senger. Álvarez has missed extended time with early-season injuries in each of the past two years, so adding another optionable catcher gives New York valuable flexibility and depth behind the plate.

Waddell, 31, tossed 31.1 innings for the Mets in 2025, mostly in long relief. The left-hander posted a 3.45 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, and 6.3 K/9 rate in 11 appearances (one start) for New York. With Triple-A Syracuse, he went 3-9 with a 5.02 ERA and 1.45 WHIP in 19 outings (15 starts).

Before this past season, Waddell had not pitched in the major leagues since 2021. He spent three years as a starter for the Doosan Bears in the KBO, going 28-15 with a 3.05 ERA and 1.17 WHIP. He has appeared in parts of three MLB seasons with five teams, posting a 4.09 ERA over 44 innings.

Waddell is out of minor league options. He will be traded to another club or placed on outright waivers within the next five days.

