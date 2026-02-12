Spring Training Should Have Mets Considering Jose Iglesias Reunion

OMG.

The New York Mets could be without their starting shortstop, Francisco Lindor, for Opening Day after he underwent hamate bone surgery on Wednesday.

The Mets, according to president of baseball operations David Stearns and manager Carlos Mendoza, are optimistic that Lindor will be ready for the start of the regular season. However, the six-week recovery timeline puts Lindor right up against Opening Day and it couldn't hurt to bring in an insurance option.

That's where old friend and spark plug infielder Jose Iglesias would make sense as a reunion candidate on a minor league deal.

Iglesias, 36, is still out there on the free agent market and was a big reason why the 2024 Mets went all the way to the NLCS that year. Iglesias and J.D. Martinez also brought the Mets clubhouse closer together and their presence was sorely missed in 2025.

Iglesias had a fantastic lone season with the Mets in '24, where he slashed .337/.381/.448 with a .830 OPS, four home runs and 26 RBI with a 3.1 bWAR in 85 games. He also has the ability to play shortstop, second base and third base.

With Lindor out, the Mets have Vidal Brujan, Ronny Mauricio, Jackson Cluff, Grae Kessinger and Christian Arroyo expected to get shortstop reps in camp. The team is not currently planning on having Bo Bichette play short as he is trying to learn a new position at third base.

Despite having a multitude of young options at the position in spring training, Iglesias would be a veteran low-risk, high-reward type of minor league signing.

As long as Iglesias remains available in free agency, the Mets should be considering a reunion with the one they call "candelita" who made such a significant impact in Queens two seasons ago.

Why They Wouldn't

Sep 23, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Jose Iglesias (7) hits a home run during the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | David Frerker-Imagn Images

As nostalgic as a Iglesias reunion would be for the Mets, there are certainly some reasons as to why they wouldn't take a flier on him, even on a minor league deal.

Iglesias spent the 2025 season with the San Diego Padres and struggled mightily. In 112 games, the righty hitter slashed .229/.298/.294 with a .592 OPS, 66 OPS+, three homers, 36 RBI, and a -0.7 bWAR.

Statistically, Iglesias was one of the worst major leaguers in the game last season and he is now another year older, which likely means his performance is trending in the wrong direction.

The Mets should consider adding Iglesias as shortstop depth with Lindor injured, but his campaign last year is likely the reason that they won't.

