Mets' top competition for Edwin Diaz made clear

When the New York Mets signed reliever Devin Williams to a three-year deal earlier this week, one of the first thoughts that fans had was how this signing would impact the Mets' pursuit of longtime closer, Edwin Diaz.

Diaz has been one of baseball's best closers for a decade and had one of the best seasons of his career in 2025. All indications are that both he and the Mets are interested in coming together for another contract, but the clear holdup to this point has been the length of time this potential contract would be for.

Read more: Mets could trade Kodai Senga for All-Star AL southpaw

New York Post insider Jon Heyman discussed this during a December 1 live stream with Bleacher Report by saying, "Obviously, [the Mets] are trying for Diaz. Diaz wants the five years. They don't want to go to five. They certainly would go to three. The question is whether they would go to four? I kind of think that's where the compromise is. Four-year deal for Diaz, is that not good enough? I don't know.

"To get five, [Diaz] is gonna have to go get that from somebody else, and come back to the Mets and say, 'Look, I got the five'. And maybe then at that point, they're pressed, and the Mets will give the five. But for now, the Mets do not want to give the five," Heyman continued.

Jun 12, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) reacts after getting the final out of the game against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Insiders Gets Clear on Top Two Teams for Edwin Diaz

If there's one Cinderella team in major league baseball right now, it's the Toronto Blue Jays. Very people expected them to go on the run to Game 7 of the World Series that they had against the Los Angeles Dodgers before coming up agonizingly short.

However, given that the team is young, fun, talented, and has the richest owner in the American League, Toronto is the hot destination this winter. And they're willing to make big moves, which was shown by them signing Dylan Cease to a seven-year, $210 million deal last week.

The Blue Jays aren't done there. They still want to add more bats to their lineup and improve their bullpen. In fact, it appears that they have their eyes on Diaz, which Jon Heyman conveyed during his December 3 live stream with Bleacher Report.

"Jays are a team that can spend, so [it] could be a battle between the Blue Jays and Mets for [Edwin] Diaz," Heyman said.

Jon Heyman on Edwin Diaz:



"Could be a battle between the Blue Jays and Mets for Edwin Diaz.”pic.twitter.com/0lSs0GRFKu



(H/T @SpringerforMVP ) — SleeperMets (@SleeperMets) December 3, 2025

The good news is that for as much money as the Blue Jays have, the Mets' ownership has more (only Steve Cohen is richer than Rogers Communications, which owns the Blue Jays). Therefore, money should not be the reason if Diaz doesn't end up back in Queens next season.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Recommended Articles