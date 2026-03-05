Bo Bichette Makes 'Weird' Admission About New Mets Role

The New York Mets made waves when they signed star infielder Bo Bichette in free agency this past offseason.

While there was no question that Bichette would improve the Mets' offense, there was uncertainty about where he would fit in on offense. Bichette played shortstop for the Toronto Blue Jays, but Francisco Lindor is already locked in at that position.

Therefore, the Mets decided to put Bichette at third base.

New York Mets third baseman Bo Bichette | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Bo Bichette Speaks on Third Base Transition

Bichette was the guest on a March 4 episode of "Foul Territory" and spoke about his new position.

"Yeah, it sounds good," Bichette said of being called a "third baseman" when being introduced by Foul Territory host Scott Braun. "I mean, it's definitely a new experience, a new challenge. But I'm taking it head-on, and trying to get the best I can be."

Bichette was then asked how third base has been so far, and he said, “It’s a little weird. It's a little weird. I mean, practice is good, and in the game, I’m trying to get to the point where I’m just letting my athleticism take over.

“I mean, at the end of the day, you’ve just got to catch the ball and throw to first, but when you play a different position, you start thinking of different ways to make it, and things like that. So those are the kind of things I’m working through," he added.

Bichette was then asked about a throw he made from third base during a February 21 spring training game that hit the runner going to first base and went viral on X.

In his first game as a Met, Bo Bichette's throw pulls first baseman Jose Rojas off the bag, and he can't complete the tag



Bichette will be playing third base for the first time in his career this season pic.twitter.com/f2Yij2mOdy — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) February 21, 2026

"I mean, yeah, I've been making that play in practice. And then I get the one in the game, throw it a little off-line. But, I mean, I understand that I'm under a microscope. New position, big market, the contract, and everything like that. So I'm just trying to take it day by day and get better.

Bichette was then asked the hardest part about making the transition from shortstop to third base, and he said, "I think just finding what mentality works for you over there. It's just different; the hot smashes are a thing, choppers are more of a thing. So you've kind of got to get in the right mindset.

"But I think probably seeing the ball off the bat is a lot different at shortstop. You can kind of see everything in front of you. At third, it's kind of almost like you can't look at the hitters, so that has been an adjustment for me," he added.

Given how great of an athlete is, one would imagine that Bichette will get acclimated to his new role quickly.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.