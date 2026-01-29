Mets’ Top Prospect Will Not Participate in World Baseball Classic

New York Mets top pitching prospect Jonah Tong has made a decision on participating in the upcoming World Baseball Classic.

It was first reported by Shi Davidi of Sportsnet on Thursday that Tong will not pitch for Team Canada in the WBC. Instead, he will focus on preparing for spring training this season with the hopes of making the Mets' Opening Day Roster.

Jonah Tong has confirmed that he will not play for Canada in the World Baseball Classic.



He wanted to play, but understandable decision for the young righty who debuted last summer with Mets and has a good opportunity in camp this spring. — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) January 29, 2026

Tong, who is from Ontario, quickly rose through New York's minor league system last year after not making the big league camp last spring. The 22-year-old began the 2025 campaign with the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies, where he showed off his dominance.

In 20 starts, the righty hurler logged an 8-5 record with a 1.59 ERA, 162 strikeouts and a WHIP of 0.92 across 102 innings pitched. Tong also tossed a combined perfect game on May 10, when he pitched the first 6.2 innings before being removed by Rumble Ponies manager Reid Brignac and replaced by TJ Shook.

The young right-hander was then promoted to Triple-A Syracuse on August 11, and it didn't take long for Tong to continue his stellar play. In just two starts, Tong didn't allow a single run and struck out 17 batters in just 11.2 innings.

Due to his ascension at the minor league level, the Mets promoted their top pitching prospect on August 26; he would make his major league debut three days later against the Miami Marlins. Tong lasted five innings against Miami, allowing four runs (one earned) on six hits with six strikeouts and no walks in a 19-9 win for the Amazins'.

Jonah Tong is FIRED UP after his 6th strikeout of the night 😤 pic.twitter.com/68Ola9Gih3 — MLB (@MLB) August 30, 2025

However, Tong began to show his inexperience at the big league level. In his next start against the Cincinnati Reds on September 6, he allowing four earned runs (including three home runs) in a losing effort. Tong's following outing was his worst as a big leaguer, failing to escape the first inning against the Texas Rangers on September 12, allowing six earned runs on four hits and three walks.

He would end up making two more starts to finish his brief first stint in the major leagues. In total, Tong posted a 2-3 record in five starts with a 7.71 ERA, 22 strikeouts, and a WHIP of 1.77 across 18.2 innings of work. Despite the bloated ERA, the youngster showed flashes of the excitement he could bring to the Mets' starting pitching staff.

Tong will now bypass the WBC and look to put together a strong spring training, which will be his first with the major league squad. The first round of the World Baseball Classic will begin on March 5.

