MLB insider gauges Mets' interest in Pete Alonso
The offseason is here, which means that the New York Mets are back in the thick of Pete Alonso contract negotiations.
Just last winter, the two sides battled for over three months, with Alonso seeking a long-term deal and the Mets unwilling to commit to the aging star after a down-year statistically. Ultimately, they agreed on a two-year deal worth $54 million that included an opt-out clause after the first year.
After bouncing back with a strong individual season in 2025, Alonso wasted no time in indicating his intention to opt-out of this deal, announcing it just moments after the Mets were eliminated from playoff contention in the final game of the season. This was finally made official on Monday among several other opt-outs around the league.
To his credit, Alonso couldn't have performed much better on what was essentially a one-year "prove-it" deal from New York. However, things aren't expected to go much different this time around. With Alonso now one year older, declining defensively, and reportedly looking for a seven-year contract, it's hard to imagine David Stearns taking a different stance from last offseason.
Ken Rosenthal predicts Mets will be 'reluctant' to re-sign Pete Alonso
In a November 3rd episode of the Foul Territory podcast, MLB insider Ken Rosenthal explained why he expects the Mets to be "reluctant" to bring Alonso back to Queens.
"Father time is undefeated," Rosenthal said. "And that's the reason the Mets are going to be reluctant to sign Alonso into his mid and late-30s. This was the problem last offseason as well. But Alonso was an extremely productive player coming off a great year, and I expect he is going to do better than he did last year with no qualifying offer."
"Will it be the Mets? I'm not sure it will be the Mets. I have never gotten the impression that Stearns wants Alonso long-term."
Rosenthal's bleak prediction largely hinges on the attitude of the club's president of baseball operations. It's widely known that Stearns, who made a name for himself in Milwaukee, prefers players with stronger defensive profiles than what Alonso brings to the table.
That being said, it will be nearly impossible to replace the seven-year Met's offensive production. This past season, Alonso passed Darryl Strawberry to become the organization's all-time home run leader with 264 long balls. His 126 RBIs were the second most of any player in 2025, and his .272 batting average was a career high.
There simply aren't many players that can deliver the kind of elite slugging that Alonso brings to the lineup. But, as Rosenthal indicates, that could be the precise reason as to why he ends up walking in free agency.
"We'll see how free agency goes," he said. "But it seems to me teams like Boston and others will be more interested in Alonso this time around, teams that need power badly."
Outside of Kyle Tucker, there is a real case to be made that Alonso is the most valuable hitter available in free agency this year. The Polar Bear has generally been ranked within the top five, if not the top three of this year's class, meaning the Mets may not have much room to negotiate.
If Alonso feels disrespected by New York's offers again this year, there seems to be a much higher chance that he can get what he's looking for elsewhere. If the Mets aren't willing to meet his admittedly steep demands, teams like the Red Sox and Phillies could swoop in and give Alonso the length he is looking for to alleviate their need for consistent power at first base or designated hitter.
As of November 3rd, both sides have spoken in plain language that they would be happy to make a reunion happen in Queens. But the underlying subtext speaks louder, and unless Stearns is willing to be aggressive to retain the franchise legend, it seems we could be in for a far different result than last offseason.