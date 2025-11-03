Mets’ Edwin Diaz, A.J. Minter make contract decisions
The first contract-related dominoes of the offseason have fallen for the New York Mets.
According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, All-Star closer Edwin Díaz has opted out of his contract. He had two guaranteed years and $38 million remaining but will enter free agency in search of a larger deal.
Díaz, who turns 32 next March, made 62 appearances for New York in 2025, posting a 1.63 ERA, 0.87 WHIP, and 13.3 K/9 rate while converting 28 of 31 save opportunities. It marked the third time in his career that he logged more than 60 innings with a sub-2.00 ERA.
The Mets may now extend a one-year, $22.025 million qualifying offer to Díaz. Once he declines, any team other than New York that signs him would owe draft-pick compensation. The last time Díaz reached free agency, the Mets quickly re-signed him to a record $102 million deal — a move that preceded David Stearns’ tenure as president of baseball operations.
In six seasons with the Mets, Díaz is 24-22 with a 2.84 ERA and 253 saves. His 14.89 K/9 rate (537 strikeouts in 517.1 innings) is the best mark in MLB among pitchers with at least 100 innings.
Shortly before the Díaz news broke, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported that left-handed reliever A.J. Minter exercised his player option for 2026. He will earn $11 million next season, the same salary he made in the first year of his two-year deal with the Mets.
Minter, 32, missed most of the 2025 season due to a torn lat that required surgery in mid-May. The injury carries a 10- to 12-month recovery timeline, but the left-hander aims to have a “somewhat normal” spring training before rejoining the bullpen early next season.
Before his injury, Minter made 13 high-leverage appearances for New York, posting a 1.64 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with 14 strikeouts in 11 innings. In his previous eight seasons with the Atlanta Braves, he posted a 24-29 record with a 3.28 ERA and 36 saves over 384 appearances.
Aside from Minter, Brooks Raley is the only other 2025 reliever who seems like a lock to return. The Mets could still re-sign Díaz, but with Reed Garrett recovering from Tommy John surgery and all three trade-deadline rental arms entering free agency, multiple additions will be needed to address the back end of the bullpen.
The 2025 Mets ranked 15th in bullpen ERA (3.93) and WHIP (1.29) despite having one of the most dominant closers in baseball. They recently re-signed left-hander Richard Lovelady and have multiple depth arms on the right side, including Huascar Brazobán, Adbert Alzolay, and prospect Dylan Ross, who was called up in late September but did not appear in a game with New York.