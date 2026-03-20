MLB Insider Hints at Mets’ Plan for Carson Benge

With less than a week until Opening Day, teams are beginning to finalize their final roster spots.

The New York Mets are still making a couple of roster decisions. Specifically, who will be in right field against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Opening Day.

Top prospect Carson Benge and veteran Mike Tauchman have both put together strong camps, each making a compelling case for a spot on the roster.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for Benge and are hoping he breaks camp with the team. And one MLB insider believes that could very well be the case.

Insider Believes Benge Has Made the Team

According to MLB insider Joel Sherman, the Mets are expected to break camp with Benge on their roster. Sherman said on a recent podcast that, while nothing is official, he believes Benge will ultimately make the team.

In 32 at-bats this spring, Benge has hit .406 with a .972 OPS. He has also showcased a veteran-like approach at the plate. He homered in an exhibition game against Team Israel earlier this spring as well. The 23-year-old has also looked strong in right field. He has shown off his former pitching background with a rocket of an arm in the outfield.

Sherman spoke highly of Benge, explaining why he’s earned a roster spot.

“If you watch Benge play baseball, he looks like he belongs with a major league group. He moves that way on the field, he moves that way among his teammates," Sherman said.

Sherman also believes that Mike Tauchman will make the team alongside Benge and serve as a backup option for the top prospect if he begins to struggle. If Tauchman does indeed make the team, it would likely mean the Mets leave Vidal Brujan out of their roster plans, with Bo Bichette serving as the backup shortstop to Francisco Lindor.

Sherman also noted that another reason Benge making the team would benefit the Mets is the new CBA rule. If a player starts on the Opening Day roster and goes on to win Rookie of the Year, the team receives a draft pick after the first round.

The Mets would have two Rookie of the Year candidates in Benge and Nolan McLean. This could give them a strong shot at having a winner for the first time since Pete Alonso in 2019.

Benge making the team is the right move for David Stearns and company. The Mets still have to make it official, but it appears the Carson Benge era may be here.

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