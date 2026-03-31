Most Likely Mets Prospects to Be Called Up This Year Ranked

The New York Mets made it known this offseason that they are all in on a deep run into October this year. The team added a new ace in Freddy Peralta and signed the top infield free agent, Bo Bichette. After taking two of three in the season-opening series against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Mets are off to another strong start.

But it’s not how you start the race, it’s how you finish it. The Mets have all the tools to be a playoff team, but the missing piece to push them over the edge this year might just be a timely call-up from a top prospect within the system, rather than another splash trade.

Here are the most likely Mets prospects to be called up this year.

Jonah Tong, RHP

Mar 3, 2026; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets pitcher Jonah Tong (21) delivers a pitch against Nicaragua during the first inning at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Tong had a cup of coffee with the big league club in 2025, scuffling to a 2-3 record with a 7.71 ERA and 1.77 WHIP. Diving deeper, a lot of that damage was from two bad games, notably the game against Texas when Tong allowed six earned runs in the first inning and was pulled after just two outs.

With Nolan McLean in the starting rotation, Tong is now the Mets’ top pitching prospect. In his lone start at Triple-A Syracuse this year, Tong allowed just one hit with four strikeouts in four innings. The larger sample size of Tong’s work at the minor league level shows what he is capable of. In 58 career games, he has a sparkling 2.50 ERA and 1.10 WHIP with 381 strikeouts in 251.1 innings.

Jacob Reimer, 1B/3B

Feb 17, 2026; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets infielder Jacob Reimer (98) throws the ball during the New York Mets spring training workouts at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

While most pundits have Ryan Clifford ahead of Reimer in prospect rankings, Reimer may have more of what the Mets need this year. The 22-year-old turned heads at Spring Training this year, putting up a .263/.440/.421 slash line, with five hits in 19 at-bats. He outplayed Clifford this spring and would provide the Mets with a strong right-handed bat with defensive flexibility at both corner infield positions while flashing some stolen base upside.

Reimer will begin the year at Double-A Binghamton, but a strong start could fast-track him to Triple-A Syracuse sooner rather than later. In a stacked Mets lineup, first base is currently the weakest position following the exit of Pete Alonso. Currently, the options are Brett Baty, a struggling Mark Vientos, and Jorge Polanco, who is playing first base for the first time in his 13-year career and is already dealing with an Achilles injury. The path to the big leagues is there for Reimer, but it might take some injuries or a major slump for him to arrive.

A.J. Ewing, 2B/OF

Mar 13, 2026; West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; New York Mets left fielder A.J. Ewing (97) returns to the dugout against the Washington Nationals during the second inning at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Ewing is a consensus Top 5-ranked prospect in the Mets’ system and has a chance to be a dark-horse call-up by the end of the year. The 21-year-old jumped three levels last season, ending the year at Double-A Binghamton. He put together a monster slash line of .315/.401/.429 with 153 hits and 70 stolen bases in 124 games.

What Ewing lacks in power, he more than makes up for with his bat-to-ball skills and high-end speed. His 70 stolen bases led the entire Mets’ organization last season, and he has all the tools to be a top-of-the-order threat with his stellar on-base percentage. Second base is currently manned by the 35-year-old Marcus Semien, but at his age, a lot can change between now and October.

Will Watson, RHP

Aug 5, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; A detailed view of the cap and mitt of New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (not pictured) on the dugout steps prior the the game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images | Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Will Watson is a hard-throwing RHP that could be an immediate help to the Mets’ bullpen this year. Watson, 23, had a limited showing in Spring Training, pitching in 3.1 innings and allowing just a pair of hits and no runs, while striking out a pair of batters.

Watson's fastball was his best pitch at Spring Training, but he also has a slider that is capable of racking up strikeouts in a hurry. He sits behind some other pitchers on the prospects list, including Jack Wenninger and Jonathan Santucci, but at his young age, he seems more polished and has posted a high strikeout rate while doing well in limiting home runs.

The Mets’ bullpen was a question mark entering the season, and has been shaky in a couple of games to start the year. The rotation is crowded for now, but Watson could be called upon later this year to fortify the bullpen for the stretch run.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.