New York Mets hire another coach to Carlos Mendoza's staff
The New York Mets are one step closer to filling out the rest of their coaching staff.
According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Mets plan to hire Tim Leiper as their new third base coach.
Leiper, 59, has spent the past two seasons as the third base and infield coach for the San Diego Padres. Before that, he served as the first base coach for the Toronto Blue Jays from 2014 to 2018.
Leiper’s connection to the Mets was first reported by Tim Britton of The Athletic, who noted that New York had interviewed the former Padres coach for an unspecified role earlier in the offseason.
The news comes on the same day the Padres announced Craig Stammen as their new manager, following the retirement of Mike Shildt before the offseason began. While it was unclear which members of San Diego’s staff would be retained, Leiper appears to have taken the opportunity to pursue a new role elsewhere.
Mets continue to round out Mendoza’s coaching staff
The Mets have made several coaching changes this offseason, including parting ways with former third base coach Mike Sarbaugh. The club also let go of pitching coach Jeremy Hefner, hitting coaches Jeremy Barnes and Eric Chávez, and bench coach John Gibbons.
Since then, the Mets have hired Kai Correa to replace Gibbons as bench coach, Justin Willard as their new pitching coach, and Jeff Albert and Troy Snitker as hitting coaches.
On Wednesday, news emerged that Hefner and former first base coach Antoan Richardson had agreed to positions with the Mets’ division rival, the Atlanta Braves.
Leiper, meanwhile, is no stranger to the Mets organization. The longtime minor league outfielder spent 12 seasons playing professionally, including time in the Mets’ system. He also began his coaching career with the Mets in 1996 and has since coached at various levels and leagues, including internationally with Team Canada, where he has become a mainstay on its coaching staff.
The Mets still have a few open spots to fill on Carlos Mendoza’s coaching staff, including at first base. Bullpen coach José Rosado was also given permission to explore other opportunities, though it remains unclear whether he will return to the organization.
After a disappointing 2025 season that fell well short of expectations, the Mets have been focused on building a new culture under their restructured coaching staff. Despite having an abundance of talent, New York failed to reach its potential.
It will now be up to Leiper, the rest of the new coaching staff, and manager Carlos Mendoza to get the team back on the right path heading into 2026.