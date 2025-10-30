New York Mets linked to All-Star infielder Bo Bichette in free agency
When thinking about what moves the New York Mets front office might make in free agency, bolstering the infield (aside from figuring out what to do with Pete Alonso at first base) isn't the first thing that comes to mind.
After all, the Mets have a plethora of young and talented infielders, all of whom are at a similar level of development and seem ready to compete to win a starting job at either second or third base in 2026. Then again, perhaps that's exactly why the infield should be a focus for New York this winter.
Mark Vientos didn't win the third base job like most expected he would in 2025. Brett Baty, Ronny Mauricio, and Luiangel Acuña all got opportunities to contribute and perhaps win their own starting role, but none played well enough to deserve the job outright. Jeff McNeil was decent, but his best days are likely behind him. And top prospect Jett Williams appears poised to make the Mets' big league team next spring.
In other words, all of those names are potential trade candidates this offseason. And given the solid return the Mets could get for any of those players, at least one of them could very well be on the move this winter — which would potentially open up a spot for New York to sign a more elite infielder.
Mets Called a Top Free Agency Fit for Bo Bichette
In an October 27 article, The Athletic MLB insider Jim Bowden listed the Mets as a free agency fit for Toronto Blue Jays infielder and two-time All-Star Bo Bichette.
Free agency is likely the last thing on Bichette's mind right now, given that he's in the midst of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. But the bottom line is that Bichette will soon be an unrestricted free agent, and if he doesn't re-sign with Toronto, he will be one of the most sought-after infielders on the market.
Given that Francisco Lindor is at shortstop (where Bichette plays for the Blue Jays), the most likely path to him landing in New York would be if the Mets trade Jeff McNeil and decide to play Jett Williams in center field next season.
Spotrac projects that Bichette will sign a 10-year, $260 million contract this offseason. While that's a hefty price to pay, there's no question that the 27-year-old would pair well with Lindor in the middle of the Mets' infield.