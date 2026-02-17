Mets Opening Day Roster Projection, Starting Lineup and Pitchers Prediction

The New York Mets entered spring training with a much different roster than the one they ended the 2025 campaign with, shaking up their core in hopes of better results.

A lot can still change between now and Opening Day, factoring in spring training performances and any injuries or transactions that occur. In the meantime, here’s a look at how the Mets’ 26-man roster could shape up when they take the field March 26 at Citi Field.

Starting Lineup

Francisco Lindor, SS Juan Soto, LF Bo Bichette, 3B Jorge Polanco, 1B Luis Robert Jr., CF Brett Baty, DH Marcus Semien, 2B Francisco Álvarez, C Carson Benge, RF

Lindor’s status will be one to watch all spring. He underwent surgery Feb. 11 to repair a stress reaction in the hamate bone of his left hand. The switch-hitting shortstop is expected to be sidelined for six weeks, though the Mets remain optimistic he can be ready for the opener.

If Lindor misses time to begin the regular season, the Mets have two bench candidates with shortstop experience already on their 40-man roster: Ronny Mauricio and Vidal Bruján. Although Bichette has spent the bulk of his career at shortstop, New York is unlikely to move him from third base as a short-term fix, instead giving him time to grow acclimated to his new position.

The Mets’ most pressing roster question is whether Benge, their No. 2 prospect, will make the team. Team president David Stearns made it clear throughout the offseason that the 23-year-old would have an opportunity to compete for playing time despite minimal experience at the Triple-A level.

Should Tyrone Taylor win the starting job out of camp, Benge may be sent down to get more consistent at-bats rather than being stashed on the major league bench.

Bench (4): OF Tyrone Taylor, C Luis Torrens, INF/DH Mark Vientos, UTIL Vidal Bruján

Taylor, Torrens and Vientos give the Mets a dependable fourth outfielder, backup catcher and right-handed bat to split time at DH. All three have been regular contributors over the past two seasons and are locks to rejoin the 26-man roster in 2026, barring trades or injuries.

That leaves one more bench spot up for grabs, ideally filled by someone who can handle a utility role. Few match the positional versatility of Bruján, who was recently acquired in a trade with the Minnesota Twins. The former Top 100 prospect has played every position except catcher during his five-year major league career.

While Mauricio offers more offensive upside, the presence of Baty and Vientos would make it difficult for him to get the regular at-bats he needs. He still has an option remaining, so having him start the year in Triple-A makes the most sense rather than designating one of the other depth players for assignment.

Starting Rotation

Freddy Peralta Nolan McLean Sean Manaea Clay Holmes David Peterson Kodai Senga

With six legitimate starting options, a six-man rotation is once again on the table for the Mets, as long as everyone remains healthy. Beyond those names, the next wave of depth includes Jonah Tong, Christian Scott and Tobias Myers, who can also work in long relief.

Bullpen (7): Devin Williams, Luke Weaver, Brooks Raley, Luis García, Tobias Myers, Bryan Hudson, Craig Kimbrel

Since Myers does not crack the rotation in this projection, he slides into the bullpen, where he can still effectively eat innings. In 16 relief appearances with the Milwaukee Brewers last season, the right-hander held opposing hitters to a .591 OPS while posting a 1.91 ERA and 0.91 WHIP over 28.1 innings.

The four names ahead of him are locks with guaranteed contracts, leaving two more spots up for grabs. With A.J. Minter expected to miss the start of the season, the Mets could use another left-hander to help balance the bullpen.

Hudson, who was acquired from the Chicago White Sox last week, gives the Mets just that. The 6-foot-8 southpaw struggled to a 4.80 ERA in 16 appearances last year but was stellar in 2024, producing a 1.73 ERA and 0.72 WHIP over 62.1 innings for Milwaukee. He is out of minor league options, meaning the Mets cannot send him to the minors without exposing him to waivers.

Kimbrel is a wild card after signing a minor league contract that would be worth $2.5 million if he makes the majors, but the 37-year-old posted encouraging numbers last season. He combined for a 3.00 ERA and 1.05 WHIP in 39 minor league innings and allowed just four runs over 13 outings for the Houston Astros down the stretch.

If the nine-time All-Star closer proves he can still miss bats at a high rate, his experience in high-leverage spots would be a valuable asset to the bullpen.

