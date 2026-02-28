Which Players are on the Mets’ Roster Bubble?

The New York Mets are still a few weeks away from finalizing which 26 players will be in uniform on Opening Day. While some choices are obvious, others remain very much up in the air.

As is the case for every other team, New York’s roster construction will be impacted by injuries. Star shortstop Francisco Lindor’s Opening Day status remains uncertain as he works his way back from a stress reaction in his left hamate bone, while left-handed reliever A.J. Minter (left lat surgery) is about a month behind the other pitchers.

That has created opportunities for players on the roster bubble to earn spots, but not every competition has been dictated by injuries. Here is a closer look at the three most notable battles taking place in Mets camp:

The fourth outfield spot

Candidates: Carson Benge, Mike Tauchman, MJ Melendez, Cristian Pache

While Mets No. 2 prospect Carson Benge went 3-for-3 on Thursday and has a real opportunity to seize the starting job in right field, it is too early to say his spot on the 26-man roster is guaranteed. The 23-year-old has had a strong start to the spring, but so has his competition.

Tyrone Taylor, who has played 243 games for New York over the past two seasons, hit a three-run homer on Thursday. He is owed $3.8 million this season, making him a roster lock whether he wins the starting job or not.

Former Kansas City Royals utilityman MJ Melendez made his case with a pair of opposite-field homers on Friday. Even the non-roster invitees are making noise — Cristian Pache is 7-for-10 with a home run and a double, and Mike Tauchman is 2-for-5 with a home run, a double and a walk.

It's been quite the week for the Mets' right-field competition.



Tuesday: Mike Tauchman homered in his first Grapefruit League at-bat.



Thursday: Carson Benge went 3-for-3, and Tyrone Taylor hit a three-run homer.



Friday: MJ Melendez hit a pair of opposite-field homers. pic.twitter.com/Tnti901ZLa — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) February 27, 2026

Each of those players has multiple years of big league experience and could easily step into the fourth outfielder role. Benge offers the most upside as MLB Pipeline’s No. 16 overall prospect but struggled in his limited Triple-A sample last year. If Taylor ends up winning the starting job, it may better serve Benge’s development to get everyday at-bats in Syracuse.

The final bench spot

Candidates: Vidal Bruján, Ronny Mauricio, MJ Melendez, Jared Young

Assuming the Mets carry four bench players, two spots are essentially locked in: a backup catcher (Luis Torrens) and a fourth outfielder. Mark Vientos appears to be a lock for the third spot, barring a trade, leaving one opening for a utility infielder.

Vidal Bruján offers the most versatility, having played every position except catcher in his five-year big league career. Melendez also has infield flexibility, making him a candidate if he does not win the right field job or fourth outfield spot. Ronny Mauricio is limited to the infield and still has a minor league option remaining, which could factor into the Mets’ decision.

The final two bullpen spots

Candidates: Bryan Hudson, Craig Kimbrel, Huascar Brazobán, Alex Carrillo, Joey Gerber, Justin Hagenman, Dylan Ross, Carl Edwards Jr., Nick Burdi, Jonathan Pintaro, Ryan Lambert, Nate Lavender

The Mets currently have four locks on guaranteed contracts in their bullpen: Devin Williams, Luke Weaver, Brooks Raley and Luis García. Unless Tobias Myers earns a spot in the starting rotation, he likely brings that group to five, leaving several arms competing for the final two openings.

Tobias Myers shares that the current plan is for him to stretch out to 60-65 pitches this spring and then reassess pic.twitter.com/VS4ZClADiq — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) February 28, 2026

New York has a slew of younger relievers competing for jobs, including Dylan Ross, Ryan Lambert and Jonathan Pintaro. However, it also has several intriguing veterans to choose from, including potential future Hall of Famer Craig Kimbrel, who is on a minor league deal.

With Minter targeting an early May return, the Mets may want to use one of those spots on a left-hander. Bryan Hudson is one to watch. He is out of minor league options and owns a career 2.83 ERA over 86 MLB innings.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.