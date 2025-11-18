New York Mets protect outfield prospect from Rule 5 Draft

The New York Mets are making moves ahead of the Rule 5 Draft protection deadline.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Mets officially added outfield prospect Nick Morabito to their 40-man roster. Eligible players who are not added to their organization’s roster by 6 p.m. ET can be selected by another club in the Rule 5 Draft, which is set for Dec. 10 at the winter meetings in Orlando.

Morabito, 22, ranks No. 16 in the Mets’ farm system, according to MLB Pipeline. The right-handed bat spent all of 2025 with Double-A Binghamton, where he slashed .273/.348/.385 with six home runs, 59 RBIs, and 49 stolen bases in 118 games. He led the club with 119 hits.

A second-round pick in 2022, Morabito has swiped 130 bags in 300 professional games since he was drafted. The speedy prospect is a plus defender who can play all three outfield spots, though he has spent most of his time in center field.

After the regular season ended, Morabito played in the Arizona Fall League, where he was named an All-Star. In 17 games, he hit .362/.450/.464 with two doubles, a triple, one home run, and eight RBIs while tallying 16 stolen bases in 19 attempts.

Morabito posted solid exit velocities in 2025 but continued his trend of putting the ball on the ground too often. His 53.9% ground-ball rate in the Eastern League was the eighth-highest mark among 144 Double-A qualifiers. Only Christian Yelich of the Milwaukee Brewers had a higher ground-ball rate among qualified MLB hitters in 2025.

As Morabito continues working on elevating the ball more consistently, his spot on the 40-man roster gives him a chance to contribute to the big league club. He could be called up as a midseason injury replacement or provide speed and defense off the bench when rosters expand to 28 in September.

Read More: Mets could sign these two relievers to bolster bullpen

The Mets’ only other Top 30 prospect currently at risk of being exposed to the Rule 5 Draft is right-hander Douglas Orellana (No. 26). Other eligible players in their system include 2022 first-round pick Kevin Parada; left-hander Nate Lavender; and right-handers Adbert Alzolay, Saul Garcia, Joander Suarez and Calvin Ziegler.

New York lost two players during last year’s Rule 5 Draft — one permanently. Former eighth-rounder Mike Vasil had a stellar campaign out of the bullpen for the Chicago White Sox, posting a 2.50 ERA and 1.25 WHIP over 101 innings. Lavender, meanwhile, was returned to the Mets last week after spending the season on the 60-day injured list with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Recommended Articles