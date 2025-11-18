Mets could sign these two relievers to bolster bullpen

The free-agent market is deep with proven closers this offseason, and with the New York Mets in need of multiple high-leverage relievers, it is possible they end up with more than one.

In an article published Tuesday, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that the Mets are in on free-agent reliever Devin Williams, who spent 2025 with the New York Yankees. Passan added that the Mets also want All-Star closer Edwin Díaz back, but they might not want him as much as other teams — or players.

“Williams has suitors from coast to coast, though the Mets are mulling the opportunity to sign Díaz and Williams to head up a bullpen in need of a total restructuring,” Passan wrote. He noted that while Williams is coming off the worst season of his career in the Bronx, his peripheral numbers and his stuff still graded out strong.

Williams, 31, saw his ERA spike to 4.79 in 2025 after posting a combined 1.70 ERA over the previous five seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers. The two-time NL Reliever of the Year bounced in and out of the Yankees’ closer role as a result, though there were some encouraging signs that he can bounce back.

For one, Williams ended the year with 13 consecutive scoreless outings, which included four postseason appearances. Advanced metrics that strip out external factors like ballpark, defense, and luck — such as expected ERA (3.09) and fielding independent pitching (2.68) — also suggest that the right-hander did not pitch nearly as poorly as his overall numbers show.

In August, Williams struck out 49% of the batters he faced — the fourth-best strikeout month (minimum 40 plate appearances) by any pitcher all season. The right-hander's 34.7% strikeout rate in 2025 ranked in the 97th percentile, according to Statcast, thanks in part to an “airbender” changeup that generated a +7 run value and a 37.3% whiff rate.

Williams’ connection to Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns dates to their time together with the Brewers. They overlapped in the organization from the time Williams was in A-level ball (2015) until the end of his second All-Star campaign in 2023, when Stearns was hired by the Mets.

New York’s bullpen could look far different in 2026 as trade-deadline acquisitions Ryan Helsley, Tyler Rogers and Gregory Soto join Díaz in free agency. The Mets’ relief unit ranked 15th in the majors with a 3.93 ERA this past season, despite a lights-out campaign from their closer.

Díaz, who turns 32 in March, earned the NL Reliever of the Year Award in 2025 after posting a 1.63 ERA, 38% strikeout rate and 8.1% walk rate over 66.1 innings. The three-time All-Star closer recorded 28 saves in 31 chances and, according to Passan, should wind up with at least a four-year, $80 million contract.

ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel projects Williams to land a deal in the three-year, $45 million range, meaning the Mets would have to commit around $35 million annually to secure both high-leverage arms. But for a team whose unsteady bullpen contributed to a brutal second-half collapse in 2025, such an investment may be necessary.

