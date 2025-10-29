New York Mets viewed as a fit for MVP candidate slugger
This would be a big steal by the New York Mets.
NL MVP candidate Kyle Schwarber is set to become a free agent this winter and The Athletic's Jim Bowden views him as a fit for the Mets.
Schwarber had a monstrous campaign for the NL East rival Philadelphia Phillies, slashing .240/.365/.563 with a .928 OPS, 56 home runs and 132 RBI to go along with a 4.7 bWAR.
Schwarber, 32, is also seen as one of the best clubhouse presences in the entire game of baseball, which would help enhance the Mets' chemistry if they were to land him.
Although the lefty slugger is limited to being a DH, he is an elite power-hitter and highly durable. He also brings consistency as well, slugging 40 or more homers in three of the last four seasons.
The Mets could potentially pair Pete Alonso, Juan Soto and Schwarber in the middle of their order as three big boppers and the best home run hitting trio in the league. That is, of course if Mets owner Steve Cohen is willing to dish out the money to both retain Alonso and sign Schwarber.
Bowden is projecting Schwarber to receive a five-year, $160 million deal and Alonso to draw a six-year, $182 million contract.
Even Cohen, who signed Soto to a record-setting $765 million deal last offseason, has his limits though. It's certainly possible that Schwarber could be a fitting replacement for Alonso's offensive production.
If this proves to be the case then Schwarber would become the Mets' DH, a spot Alonso projects to serve in during the latter years of his new deal. This could open the door for Mark Vientos to shift to first base or top prospect Ryan Clifford to get a shot in the big-leagues.
The Mets could also sign Schwarber, let Alonso walk and bring in a defensive upgrade at the first base position that would cost much less than retaining Alonso.
Schwarber or Alonso?
The Mets would be significantly weakening the rival Phillies' lineup by swiping Schwarber in free agency.
But who is the better fit in the long-term, Schwarber or Alonso?
Schwarber is 32 and Alonso is 31. Alonso is a first baseman who will likely transition to a DH later in his career while Schwarber is solely a DH.
Alonso also means way more to the Mets as a franchise being a cornerstone slugger and the club's all-time leader in home runs.
Losing Alonso and replacing him with Schwarber would also make the Mets' lineup very left-handed heavy thus lacking balance.
The Mets might be better off keeping Alonso and focusing on run prevention by improving their pitching staff and defense this offseason. And president of baseball operations David Stearns made it clear that the latter is the priority this offseason.
Re-signing Alonso and adding Schwarber would give the Mets the best offense in baseball. But it wouldn't solve their pitching and defense issues that played a huge part in the team missing the postseason in 2025.