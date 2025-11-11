One potential Pete Alonso replacement that makes sense for Mets

There are a lot of options available to the New York Mets this winter to improve their roster, and one of the big questions involves what to do with Pete Alonso. While the Mets are open to keeping Alonso on a shorter-term deal, his odds of securing a long-term contract significantly increased after a strong platform season in 2025.

A few incorrect perceptions I've noticed about Pete Alonso and the Mets. Plus, a note on NPB pitcher Tatsuya Imai.https://t.co/gTm7G6Kiu3 — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) November 10, 2025

The Mets could look at first base alternatives like Josh Naylor, but there isn't a simple way to find an impact bat to fill Alonso's shoes at first base. David Stearns could look to get creative and go for one of the top bats on the board in Toronto shortstop Bo Bichette, who is receiving significant interest from teams asking him to switch positions, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

Can confirm Bo Bichette has received interest from multiple teams who view him as a second baseman or third baseman, due to the presence of an established shortstop on those rosters.



Further evidence that the World Series augmented his value in the marketplace.@MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 11, 2025

Bichette, traditionally a shortstop, returned from injury and played some second base for the Toronto Blue Jays during the World Series. That performance has apparently inspired teams to pursue him with a position change in mind, much like former Blue Jay Marcus Semien did when he signed a long-term deal with the Texas Rangers to play second base prior to the 2022 season.

Read More: Mets best free agent fit may not be an obvious choice

Scouts have been concerned about Bichette's defense, which grades poorly at shortstop, but a move to either second or third could alleviate those concerns. It would likely take more money to convince Bichette to abandon his natural position, but money has never been a concern for the Mets under Steve Cohen's ownership.

How Bo Bichette could help the Mets

While it is fair to question whether or not Bichette is a roster fit for a Mets' team loaded with young infielders, the fact remains that he is an excellent hitter who makes more contact with line drive power, something New York's lineup needs more of. Adding Bichette to the top of the lineup would keep a right-handed element in there, something the Mets would lose if Alonso leaves, and he would be a good option to hit behind Juan Soto in the three hole.

If the Mets added Bichette as their second baseman, it would free them up to use Jeff McNeil as either a utility player or trade him to fill another need on the roster. If Bichette is the Alonso replacement in terms of an impact hitter in conjunction with a McNeil trade, the Mets would also be able to reshape their clubhouse atmosphere; this is something that has been speculated as a priority for the organization after a string of underachieving finishes to seasons dating back to 2021.

Having Bichette's offensive ability would also allow the Mets to consider a more complete player at first base, such as Josh Naylor, on a shorter-term deal to make the group a more well-rounded one. The Mets also have some potential prospects who could contribute at first base in the near future, such as Ryan Clifford, so having that position available is important in the long haul.

Signing Bichette won't be cheap, as there are rumors he could command over $200 million on the opening market. But since he is hitting the market at 27 years old, an eight-year contract would theoretically capture most of his prime with few decline years. Stearns could also build an opt-out into the contract so Bichette could hit the market again at age 31, which would give the Mets a valuable hitter's prime years while offering him the chance to get paid again if he exceeds expectations.

The Mets have shown the ability to think outside the box of late, and signing Bichette would be a perfect example of that. Adding an impact hitter that opens up trade options is good business, so don't be shocked if the Mets are heavily involved in Bichette conversations as the Hot Stove season progresses.

Recommended Articles: