Source: Mets showing interest in Michael King

MLB winter meetings are just two days away and the New York Mets will likely be active as they look to fortify their starting rotation plus fill first base, left field and the closer role.

One name the Mets have interest in is free agent right-handed starting pitcher Michael King, as a source confirmed to Mets On SI.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com and Joel Sherman of The New York Post were the first to mention the Mets' interest in King. Sherman also reported that the Detroit Tigers, Boston Red Sox and others are in on King as well. Per Feinsand, the Yankees, Cubs, Orioles, Angels, Padres and Marlins are also in the mix.

King is coming off an injury plagued year with the San Diego Padres, where he missed over two months of action due to right shoulder inflammation. King was knocked out from late-May until early-August with the injury. He'd spend an additional stint on the IL due to knee inflammation from mid-August to early-September.

Sep 27, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Michael King (34) delivers during the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Beyond the injury woes, King had solid numbers in half a season of work for the Padres. Limited to just 15 starts, the right-hander posted a 5-3 record, 3.44 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 76 strikeouts across 73.1 innings.

King's best season came in a full campaign of 2024, where he produced a 13-9 record, 2.95 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 201 strikeouts in 30 starts and 31 appearances (173.2 innings).

King was mostly a relief pitcher during his time with the Yankees, in which he became a dominant back end option. Towards the end of his tenure in the Bronx, King was converted back to a starter.

King was a part of the blockbuster trade in December 2023 that sent superstar right fielder Juan Soto from the Padres to the Yankees. King, 30, spent the past two seasons in San Diego and is now a free agent.

The Mets' rotation as it stands features Nolan McLean, David Peterson, Kodai Senga (trade candidate), Sean Manaea and another former Yankee in Clay Holmes.

King would be an ideal fit atop the Mets' rotation with McLean, who burst onto the scene as a rookie down the stretch of last season and was impressive.

The only catch with King is that he turned down the Padres' $22.05 million qualifying offer, meaning the Mets or any team that signs him will have to surrender a compensatory draft pick to San Diego.

The Mets would likely have to trade a starter, potentially Senga who is being shopped currently, to clear room for King in their rotation. New York has youngsters Jonah Tong and Brandon Sproat as depth options as well.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Recommended Articles