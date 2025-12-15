Source: Mets sign outfielder Cristian Pache to minor league deal

The New York Mets have added major league experience to their outfield depth.

The Mets are in agreement on a minor league contract with outfielder Cristian Pache which includes a non-roster invite to MLB spring training, as sources told Mets On SI.

Pache is an above average defender who has the ability to play both center field and left field, where he holds a combined eight defensive runs saved in a total of five big-league seasons.

Pache last appeared in the major leagues back in 2024, where he played for three different teams in the Philadelphia Phillies, Baltimore Orioles and Miami Marlins.

The 27-year-old holds a -1.2 fWAR in a total of 251 career major league games. He spent the 2025 season in Triple-A for the Arizona Diamondbacks, slashing .251/.351/.389 with a .740 OPS, five home runs and 25 RBI in 70 games for the Reno Aces.

Jun 27, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Cristian Pache (19) hits a single against the Miami Marlins in the second inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Pache was once regarded as a top prospect in baseball and the next rising star for the Atlanta Braves. However, he only lasted 24 games with Atlanta before getting traded to the Athletics in the blockbuster deal for first baseman Matt Olson during the 2021-2022 offseason.

Pache's best season came with the Philadelphia Phillies back in 2023. In 48 games, Pache slashed .238/.319/.417 with a .736 OPS, two homers and 11 RBI in that year.

The Mets recently traded fan-favorite Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers in exchange for second baseman Marcus Semien, leaving a void in left field.

Given his career track record, Pache should not be considered as Nimmo's replacement. It's also difficult to envision Pache as the Mets' starting center fielder on Opening Day either.

Pache has been brought in to serve as outfield depth and a defensive replacement. He will compete for a big-league roster spot in spring training, though the Mets already have a defensive specialist in center in Tyrone Taylor who they reached an agreement with last month.

Top prospect Carson Benge is expected to be in the running for the center field job with Taylor. The Mets will also likely bring in another outfielder to play left field after losing Nimmo.

The Mets' signing of Pache was a move to strengthen their organizational outfield depth ahead of the 2026 season.

Tarik Skubal?

Oct 10, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) reacts after striking out Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (not pictured) during the sixth inning during game five of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

The jury is still out on whether the Detroit Tigers are going to trade two-time AL Cy Young winning ace Tarik Skubal.

But one NL scout I spoke with believes that not only will Skubal be traded, but the Mets wouldn't have to give up budding ace Nolan McLean in order to obtain him.

Now, that doesn't mean Skubal will be traded or that the Mets will get him. It's pure speculation at this point.

However, Will Sammon of The Athletic reported last week that the Mets are reluctant to go long-term on any of the free agent starting pitchers.

So, if they truly want to upgrade the top of their rotation, a trade for Skubal or another top starter makes sense.

